U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 finished higher as investors weighed the pace of an economic recovery, risks from U.S.-China tensions, the coronavirus and growing social tension in the U.S.

Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis.

White House Weighs Options for Next Stimulus Bill

President Trump's economic team wants to encourage the public to return to work and resume normal life, including going to restaurants and taking vacations, in its proposals for the next coronavirus relief package.

China Spotlights U.S. Unrest in Pushback to Criticism on Hong Kong

Beijing is calling attention to unrest in the U.S., the police response and President Trump's call for a tougher crackdown on protesters to highlight what it regards as American hypocrisy.

British Pound Climbs on Optimism Over EU Trade Talks

The British pound rose to its highest level against the U.S. dollar in a month as investors grew more optimistic about trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union.

Protests Resume Over George Floyd Death as Cities Tighten Curfews

Protesters began marching on U.S. cities again Tuesday, after a night of damage and arrests prompted officials to impose tougher curfews and prepare for another night of turmoil.

Cleaning Up Toxic Loans Was Meant to Be a Great Investment. Then Coronavirus Hit.

Italian banks' efforts to continue cleaning up by securitizing nonperforming loans are being hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

China Nudges Banks to Help Small Businesses

China is dabbling with Western-style unconventional monetary policy, as it seeks to shore up small businesses and the labor market without fueling market bubbles.

Dear America, a Cold War With China Will Be Expensive

The U.S. can, perhaps, stay ahead-but only if Americans, and their government, are willing to pay up to remain the world's technology leader.

Is This Europe's Berkshire Hathaway?

Exor is sometimes seen as the European Berkshire Hathaway. The comparison is imprecise, but the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family still seems a bright spot in the global car industry.