Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.02%
3081.39 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/02 05:10:56 pm
3080.82 PTS   +0.82%
05:27pTech Up As Momentum Builds; Nasdaq 100 Approaches Peak -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 finished higher as investors weighed the pace of an economic recovery, risks from U.S.-China tensions, the coronavirus and growing social tension in the U.S. 

 
Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis. 

 
White House Weighs Options for Next Stimulus Bill

President Trump's economic team wants to encourage the public to return to work and resume normal life, including going to restaurants and taking vacations, in its proposals for the next coronavirus relief package. 

 
China Spotlights U.S. Unrest in Pushback to Criticism on Hong Kong

Beijing is calling attention to unrest in the U.S., the police response and President Trump's call for a tougher crackdown on protesters to highlight what it regards as American hypocrisy. 

 
British Pound Climbs on Optimism Over EU Trade Talks

The British pound rose to its highest level against the U.S. dollar in a month as investors grew more optimistic about trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union. 

 
Protests Resume Over George Floyd Death as Cities Tighten Curfews

Protesters began marching on U.S. cities again Tuesday, after a night of damage and arrests prompted officials to impose tougher curfews and prepare for another night of turmoil. 

 
Cleaning Up Toxic Loans Was Meant to Be a Great Investment. Then Coronavirus Hit.

Italian banks' efforts to continue cleaning up by securitizing nonperforming loans are being hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China Nudges Banks to Help Small Businesses

China is dabbling with Western-style unconventional monetary policy, as it seeks to shore up small businesses and the labor market without fueling market bubbles. 

 
Dear America, a Cold War With China Will Be Expensive

The U.S. can, perhaps, stay ahead-but only if Americans, and their government, are willing to pay up to remain the world's technology leader. 

 
Is This Europe's Berkshire Hathaway?

Exor is sometimes seen as the European Berkshire Hathaway. The comparison is imprecise, but the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family still seems a bright spot in the global car industry.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.07% 278560 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 25742.65 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.89 Delayed Quote.6.49%
EXOR N.V. 3.39% 50.88 Delayed Quote.-28.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 39.54 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 9657.307077 Delayed Quote.9.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 9608.374705 Delayed Quote.6.46%
S&P 500 0.82% 3080.82 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
TEAM, INC. 8.05% 5.64 Delayed Quote.-67.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.52% 68.7123 Delayed Quote.13.48%
WTI 4.04% 36.837 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:27pTech Up As Momentum Builds; Nasdaq 100 Approaches Peak -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest
DJ
04:55pEquities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure
RE
04:28pEquities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure
RE
04:28pEquities cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure
RE
04:20pWall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest
DJ
03:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Swirling Issues
DJ
03:21pSTOCKS HAVE MORE ROOM TO RUN : analyst
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 23.05 Delayed Quote.11.30%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 16.16 Delayed Quote.9.49%
EQUIFAX INC. 167.12 Delayed Quote.7.78%
GAP INC 10.65 Delayed Quote.7.68%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 21.8 Delayed Quote.7.55%
MSCI, INC. 324.92 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 58.47 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 102.265 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.51%
COTY INC. 4.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.44%
TIFFANY & CO. 117.03 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group