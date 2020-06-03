Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
06/03 05:30:57 pm
3116.97 PTS   +1.17%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07aCampbell Soup raises 2020 forecasts on strong sales in pandemic
RE
10:45aWall Street gains on Boeing, recovery hopes
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ticked up on optimism that economic activity will improve as lockdowns ease and additional government spending will shore up recoveries. 

 
Global Services Sector Sees Tentative Pickup as Lockdowns Ease

China's services sector emerged from a three-month slump to record strong growth in May, while its counterparts in the rest of the world saw further declines in activity as lockdowns began to ease. 

 
Unemployment Fraud Spreads Across U.S.

Cases reflect the vulnerabilities that workers and governments face in the midst of historically high levels of jobless claims related to the pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Stimulus Funds Are Largely Spoken for

Direct federal aid spent or committed amounts to $1.11 trillion some nine weeks after Congress approved its largest-ever economic relief measure. 

 
Lockdown Winners and Losers Shouldn't Both Be Rallying

The stock market is sending a contradictory signal about the global economy. Bulls ought to be wary. 

 
Stung by Past Mistakes, Eurozone Takes a Page From U.S. to Fight Crisis

Worried about the depth of its economic downturn, Europe is lining up two new packages potentially worth hundreds of billions of euros that boost prospects for a global recovery. 

 
Investors Channel Over $150 Billion Into Coronavirus Bonds

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a new class of bonds, paving the way for fund managers to springboard from socially responsible investing to putting money toward the health crisis. 

 
Fed Promised to Buy Bonds but Is Finding Few Takers

The central bank thawed credit markets in March by promising a whatever-it-takes program to buy corporate bonds. Ten weeks later, the Fed has yet to buy a single bond. 

 
Eurozone Unemployment Rises, But Less Than Expected

The eurozone's unemployment rate rose to 7.3% in April as lockdowns shuttered large parts of the currency area's economy. 

 
Japan Warns Its Banks About Risky U.S. Debt

Japanese regulators have warned the nation's banks for the first time about the risk of investing in overseas securitized corporate loans, which have run into trouble from a wave of U.S. bankruptcies.

