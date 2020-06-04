Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 06/04 09:44:23 pm
3102.59 PTS   -0.65%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:14pWall Street ends four-day rally in advance of May jobs report
RE
02:10pECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks Drop, Halting This Week's Rally

The Dow and S&P 500 fell as investors tried to weigh their optimism about the re-opening of the economy against fresh data that showed the pandemic's continued toll. 

 
ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank said it would vastly scale up its bond-purchase program, a move aimed at easing pressure on the region's embattled governments and putting its stimulus effort in line with the Federal Reserve's. 

 
Unemployment-Claims Report Signals Pace of Coronavirus Job Losses

The number of workers applying for and receiving unemployment benefits was historically high but eased at the end of May, indicating the U.S. labor market has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement

A rally in oil prices stalled after signs of discord over supply cuts among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers. 

 
The Case for Alternative Investments

These investments, such as private equity, aren't for everyone, but some financial advisers see opportune timing for deals and diversification. 

 
U.S. Exports, Imports Fell Sharply Amid Coronavirus Disruptions

U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. 

 
Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The common currency climbed near a three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program. 

 
Bank Dividends: Oasis or Mirage?

Dividend yields may simultaneously be the best reason right now to buy American bank stocks and the best reason to avoid them. 

 
South Korea's Coronavirus Formula: Heavy on Stimulus, Light on Lockdowns

Though South Korea was one of the first countries hit by the coronavirus, its economy actually grew in the first quarter. But can aggressive stimulus and a pandemic strategy that has avoided widespread lockdowns keep it afloat? 

 
Why Mr. Market Ignores a World in Turmoil

TV gameshows have demonstrated that humans are prepared to make fools of themselves when there is a chance of winning a big pile of cash. Instead of a fast-talking game show host we have Mr. Market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 26136.86 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 39.8 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
NASDAQ 100 -1.00% 9590.932176 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.92% 9576.756899 Delayed Quote.7.92%
S&P 500 -0.67% 3096.65 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
WTI 0.73% 37.191 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:14pWall Street ends four-day rally in advance of May jobs report
RE
02:10pECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally
RE
02:09pECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally
RE
02:09pECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally
RE
01:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Jobless Claims Continue to Fal..
DJ
12:08pU.S. banks attract bargain hunters though hurdles to growth remain
RE
11:45aTech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.37.51%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 38.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.51%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 17.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.85%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 31.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.29%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.12%
PROLOGIS, INC. 92.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.73%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 71.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.74%
INCYTE CORPORATION 94.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.80%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 108.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.07%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 492.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.44%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group