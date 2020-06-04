Stocks Drop, Halting This Week's Rally

The Dow and S&P 500 fell as investors tried to weigh their optimism about the re-opening of the economy against fresh data that showed the pandemic's continued toll.

ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank said it would vastly scale up its bond-purchase program, a move aimed at easing pressure on the region's embattled governments and putting its stimulus effort in line with the Federal Reserve's.

Unemployment-Claims Report Signals Pace of Coronavirus Job Losses

The number of workers applying for and receiving unemployment benefits was historically high but eased at the end of May, indicating the U.S. labor market has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement

A rally in oil prices stalled after signs of discord over supply cuts among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers.

The Case for Alternative Investments

These investments, such as private equity, aren't for everyone, but some financial advisers see opportune timing for deals and diversification.

U.S. Exports, Imports Fell Sharply Amid Coronavirus Disruptions

U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world.

Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The common currency climbed near a three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program.

Bank Dividends: Oasis or Mirage?

Dividend yields may simultaneously be the best reason right now to buy American bank stocks and the best reason to avoid them.

South Korea's Coronavirus Formula: Heavy on Stimulus, Light on Lockdowns

Though South Korea was one of the first countries hit by the coronavirus, its economy actually grew in the first quarter. But can aggressive stimulus and a pandemic strategy that has avoided widespread lockdowns keep it afloat?

Why Mr. Market Ignores a World in Turmoil

TV gameshows have demonstrated that humans are prepared to make fools of themselves when there is a chance of winning a big pile of cash. Instead of a fast-talking game show host we have Mr. Market.