Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks Tread Water

International markets were little changed, with persistent concerns over the pace of economic recovery tempering investor appetite after a recent rally. 

 
S&P 500 Drops, Halting This Week's Rally

The S&P 500 fell as investors tried to weigh their optimism about the re-opening of the economy against fresh data that showed the pandemic's continued toll. 

 
Oil Prices Finish Higher

Signs of discord over supply cuts among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers weighed on crude prices earlier in the session. 

 
U.S. Business Bankruptcies Rose 48% in May

Corporate bankruptcies spiked during May as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy, pushing the number of filings to levels recorded in the wake of the 2007-09 recession. 

 
Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The euro climbed to a nearly three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program. 

 
U.S. Exports, Imports Fell Sharply Amid Coronavirus Disruptions

U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. 

 
Australia to Ramp Up Foreign Investor Scrutiny Amid Pandemic Fallout

Australia is moving to subject foreign investors to greater scrutiny when they bid for assets of national security significance, part of an overhaul that comes as governments world-wide rethink foreign takeover laws in the context of the coronavirus. 

 
Alaska Permanent Fund Braces for Modest Near-Term Write-Downs

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. is bracing for declines in its private-equity portfolio over the next two quarters, but the damage might not be as severe as one would expect. 

 
The Case for Alternative Investments

These investments, such as private equity, aren't for everyone, but some financial advisers see opportune timing for deals and diversification. 

 
ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 26281.82 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 40.12 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 9629.664468 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 9615.813165 Delayed Quote.7.92%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3112.35 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
WTI 0.50% 37.366 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:47aGlobal Stocks Tread Water
DJ
12:23aAsian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, ECB stimulus boosts euro..
RE
12:20aAsian stocks set for best weekly gain in 9 years, ECB stimulus boosts euro; U..
RE
12:19aAsian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, ECB stimulus boosts euro..
RE
06/04U.S. banks attract bargain hunters though hurdles to growth remain
RE
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/04Correction to Stocks Finished Mix Article
DJ
06/04Tech Gives Back Some Gains After Nasdaq 100 Tests Records -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.72 Delayed Quote.41.10%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 39.1 Delayed Quote.16.20%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 32.38 Delayed Quote.13.73%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.04 Delayed Quote.12.02%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 24.99 Delayed Quote.9.94%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 300.59 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 109.1 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 71 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
INCYTE CORPORATION 93.8 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 53.58 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group