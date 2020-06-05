Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 06/05 03:43:39 pm
3177.03 PTS   +2.08%
09:36aWall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate
RE
09:20aSurprise May U.S. payrolls rise fans hopes for economic recovery
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Stock Futures Surge on Surprisingly Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures rose, extending gains after data showed the economy defied expectations to add jobs in April. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Rate Fell to 13.3% in May

The May U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% and employers added 2.5 million jobs, early signs the labor market is mending after the coronavirus pandemic shut down parts of the economy nearly three months ago. 

 
OPEC, Allies to Finalize Oil-Cut Extension After Resolving Dispute

The oil producers are set to meet Saturday to finalize an extension of their production curbs through July, delegates said, after resolving a dispute over compliance and move cautiously to rebalance crude markets. 

 
Are Memories of 2009 Adding Fuel to the Market Fire?

Many investors failed to catch the best of the post-2008 rally. Fears of missing out again may explain the recent 'dash for trash.' 

 
China's REITs to Riches Story May Not End Well

There are good reasons to be skeptical that REITs make sense for China. Once the initial halo fades, buyers could be left holding the bag. 

 
Investors Climb Back Into Riskiest Emerging-Market Bonds

Investors are edging back into bonds from the riskiest developing countries, even as they remain concerned about a string of defaults. 

 
Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. That's Typical.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with investors seemingly looking past everything from rising tensions with China to the toll of a pandemic that has brought the global economy to a standstill. 

 
The Bulls Have Taken Back the Stock Market

The S&P 500 is up nearly 40% in just the past 50 trading days, the largest such rally since 1957. 

 
German Industry Orders Plummet

German manufacturing orders fell almost 26% in April, suffering their largest drop on record due to the coronavirus.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 26281.82 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.98% 32.03 Delayed Quote.-23.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.17% 41.89 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 9629.664468 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 9615.813165 Delayed Quote.7.17%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3112.35 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
WTI 4.70% 38.879 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
08:56aStock Futures Surge on Surprisingly Strong Jobs Report
DJ
08:53aInvestor Optimism Over Reopening Lifts Markets
DJ
08:23aTODAY ON WALL SREET: Wall Street returns to pre-coronavirus levels
08:21aGlobal stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
08:14aGlobal stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
08:11aGlobal stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
07:57aVirtual certainty? Bankers ask if success of remote roadshows will last
RE
