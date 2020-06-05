Stock Futures Surge on Surprisingly Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures rose, extending gains after data showed the economy defied expectations to add jobs in April.

U.S. Unemployment Rate Fell to 13.3% in May

The May U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% and employers added 2.5 million jobs, early signs the labor market is mending after the coronavirus pandemic shut down parts of the economy nearly three months ago.

OPEC, Allies to Finalize Oil-Cut Extension After Resolving Dispute

The oil producers are set to meet Saturday to finalize an extension of their production curbs through July, delegates said, after resolving a dispute over compliance and move cautiously to rebalance crude markets.

Are Memories of 2009 Adding Fuel to the Market Fire?

Many investors failed to catch the best of the post-2008 rally. Fears of missing out again may explain the recent 'dash for trash.'

China's REITs to Riches Story May Not End Well

There are good reasons to be skeptical that REITs make sense for China. Once the initial halo fades, buyers could be left holding the bag.

Investors Climb Back Into Riskiest Emerging-Market Bonds

Investors are edging back into bonds from the riskiest developing countries, even as they remain concerned about a string of defaults.

Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. That's Typical.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with investors seemingly looking past everything from rising tensions with China to the toll of a pandemic that has brought the global economy to a standstill.

The Bulls Have Taken Back the Stock Market

The S&P 500 is up nearly 40% in just the past 50 trading days, the largest such rally since 1957.

German Industry Orders Plummet

German manufacturing orders fell almost 26% in April, suffering their largest drop on record due to the coronavirus.