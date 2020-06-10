Fed Officials Project No Rate Increases Through 2022

Federal Reserve officials projected no plans to raise interest rates through 2022 and said they were committed to providing more support to the economy following shutdowns to contain the coronavirus.

Oil Prices Defy Supply-Demand Fundamentals

Rather than surging on supply and demand fundamentals, oil prices have ridden along with other risky assets, such as stocks. Analysts and traders worry the rebound has been too sharp and could prove short-lived.

Pandemic Continues to Weigh on U.S. Consumer Prices

U.S. consumer prices continued to slip in May after a sharp drop in April, while the cost of groceries went up again with people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Stocks Turn to Gains After Fed Statement

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was committed to providing more support to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin Backs More Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers he supports targeted additional aid to businesses large and small that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy Looks to Draw Mom-and-Pop Investors to Bond Market

Italy's debt-laden government plans to tap mom-and-pop investors with a new bond whose payout will be partially linked to the country's economic growth.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise to Record High

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose to a record high, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Investing Giants Gave Away Voting Power Ahead of Shareholder Fight

GameStop shareholders vote this week to resolve a fight over the embattled videogame retailer's board. But the company's largest investors won't cast much of a vote.

A Rising China's Underclass Is Suddenly Thrust Into the Light

Jobs, instead of growth, will be the focus of China's post-Covid-19 economy. The plight of the country's millions of low-income workers is highlighting the gaps in China's social safety net-and creating political fissures as well.

Stock Pickers Underperformed During Market Turmoil

Most U.S. large-cap stock-picking funds lagged behind the benchmark S&P 500 in the early months of 2020, losing out on opportunities.