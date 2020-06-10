Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed Officials Project No Rate Increases Through 2022

Federal Reserve officials projected no plans to raise interest rates through 2022 and said they were committed to providing more support to the economy following shutdowns to contain the coronavirus. 

 
Oil Prices Defy Supply-Demand Fundamentals

Rather than surging on supply and demand fundamentals, oil prices have ridden along with other risky assets, such as stocks. Analysts and traders worry the rebound has been too sharp and could prove short-lived. 

 
Pandemic Continues to Weigh on U.S. Consumer Prices

U.S. consumer prices continued to slip in May after a sharp drop in April, while the cost of groceries went up again with people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Stocks Turn to Gains After Fed Statement

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was committed to providing more support to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Mnuchin Backs More Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers he supports targeted additional aid to businesses large and small that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Italy Looks to Draw Mom-and-Pop Investors to Bond Market

Italy's debt-laden government plans to tap mom-and-pop investors with a new bond whose payout will be partially linked to the country's economic growth. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise to Record High

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose to a record high, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Investing Giants Gave Away Voting Power Ahead of Shareholder Fight

GameStop shareholders vote this week to resolve a fight over the embattled videogame retailer's board. But the company's largest investors won't cast much of a vote. 

 
A Rising China's Underclass Is Suddenly Thrust Into the Light

Jobs, instead of growth, will be the focus of China's post-Covid-19 economy. The plight of the country's millions of low-income workers is highlighting the gaps in China's social safety net-and creating political fissures as well. 

 
Stock Pickers Underperformed During Market Turmoil

Most U.S. large-cap stock-picking funds lagged behind the benchmark S&P 500 in the early months of 2020, losing out on opportunities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.61% 27097.99 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
GAMESTOP CORP. 4.44% 5.205 Delayed Quote.-18.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.95% 41.42 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
NASDAQ 100 1.57% 10121.43495 Delayed Quote.14.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 10049.280444 Delayed Quote.10.93%
S&P 500 -0.13% 3202.29 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
WTI 2.48% 39.291 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement -- Update
DJ
03:27pINSTANT VIEW : Fed sees GDP falling 6.5% in 2020, keeps rates at zero
RE
03:27pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
03:27pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
03:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:58pA casino or stock market? Retail buying frenzy goes wild
RE
12:56pS&P 500 slips in volatile trade following Fed
RE
12:39pGLOBAL RISK RALLY HAS A POWERFUL ALL : the weaker dollar
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APTIV PLC 82.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.64%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. 323.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.63%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 198.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.42%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 377.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.39%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 181.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.23%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 57.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.50%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 24.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.62%
GAP INC 11.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.35%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 21.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.31%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 32.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-66.16%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group