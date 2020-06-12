Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 06/12 08:01:30 pm
2995.49 PTS   -0.22%
01:56pS&P turns negative in volatile trade
RE
01:50p'Persistent fragilities' ahead for households and businesses -Fed report
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/12/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounded in Early June

Americans' view of the economy improved in early June as the country continued to reopen while trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a University of Michigan survey. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise After Sharp Selloff

The Dow and S&P 500 recovered ground following the biggest rout in the stock market since mid-March. 

 
Treasury Yields' Retreat Signals Economic Woes

A selloff in U.S. government bonds that pushed yields to the highest levels since March petered out almost as quickly as it started, a sign economic pessimism and aggressive monetary stimulus remain powerful forces suppressing longer-term interest rates. 

 
Bear Market Drives Billion-Dollar Wealth Firms to Tap Federal Aid

Money managers who oversee billions of dollars in assets tapped federal aid at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has proved controversial within the financial industry. 

 
Ballooning Eurozone Government Bond Issuance Finds Buyers

Investors have scrambled to buy record amounts of bonds issued by eurozone governments recently, so far brushing aside the uncomfortable question of ballooning debt levels. 

 
The Early Coronavirus Warning That Woke Up Wall Street

Before Covid-19 upended American life, the head of a $33 billion U.K. foundation told a collection of money managers how bad it was going to get. The alarm spread through the worlds of finance and business. 

 
Differences Between New Coronavirus and SARS Show Why Quick Economic Recovery Is Unlikely

The new coronavirus's stealthily, swift and global spread means nations must wait on their trading, travel and business partners for a recovery. 

 
U.K. Economy Shrank 20% in April as Lockdown Hit

British output shrank by a fifth in April, a record decline that exposes the cost of nationwide lockdowns on the world's advanced economies. 

 
ESG Insights - BP Looks to Greener Future Amid Job Cuts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw positive implications for BP, Consolidated Edison, Volkswagen, Nikola and Adidas. 

 
Aluminum Glut Revives Financial Crisis-Era Storage Trade

The Covid-19 pandemic has revived interest in hoarding aluminum to sell at a later date, a trade that became controversial after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -1.79% 230.1 Delayed Quote.-19.15%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.51% 74.66 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.09% 25154.65 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 9544.842338 Delayed Quote.9.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 9462.409098 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 4.54% 62.45 Delayed Quote.486.25%
S&P 500 0.01% 2996.79 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.16% 133.96 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 19.7748 Delayed Quote.14.64%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.18 Delayed Quote.12.52%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 37.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.39%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 19.27 Delayed Quote.10.49%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 29.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.29%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 181.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.42%
ROSS STORES, INC. 90.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.75%
ONEOK, INC.. 33.39 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.25%
PVH CORPORATION 46.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
