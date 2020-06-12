Fed Report Says Virus Shock Has Hit Low-Wage Workers Hardest

The Federal Reserve said severe disruptions in the U.S. labor market related to the coronavirus pandemic were hitting workers with lower earnings, including minorities, especially hard.

U.S. Stocks Pare Gains After Morning Rally

The Dow and S&P 500 pared early gains to trade near flat, following Thursday's market rout. Before stalling this week, U.S. stocks had rallied to erase most of this year's losses.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounded in Early June

Americans' view of the economy improved in early June as the country continued to reopen while trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a University of Michigan survey.

Bear Market Drives Billion-Dollar Wealth Firms to Tap Federal Aid

Money managers who oversee billions of dollars in assets tapped federal aid at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has proved controversial within the financial industry.

U.K. Economy Shrank 20% in April as Lockdown Hit

British output shrank by a fifth in April, a record decline that exposes the cost of nationwide lockdowns on the world's advanced economies.

Aluminum Glut Revives Financial Crisis-Era Storage Trade

The Covid-19 pandemic has revived interest in hoarding aluminum to sell at a later date, a trade that became controversial after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Differences Between New Coronavirus and SARS Show Why Quick Economic Recovery Is Unlikely

The new coronavirus's stealthily, swift and global spread means nations must wait on their trading, travel and business partners for a recovery.

Ballooning Eurozone Government Bond Issuance Finds Buyers

Investors have scrambled to buy record amounts of bonds issued by eurozone governments recently, so far brushing aside the uncomfortable question of ballooning debt levels.

ESG Insights - BP Looks to Greener Future Amid Job Cuts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw positive implications for BP, Consolidated Edison, Volkswagen, Nikola and Adidas.

Treasury Yields' Retreat Signals Economic Woes

A selloff in U.S. government bonds that pushed yields to the highest levels since March petered out almost as quickly as it started, a sign economic pessimism and aggressive monetary stimulus remain powerful forces suppressing longer-term interest rates.