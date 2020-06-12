Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Fed Report Says Virus Shock Has Hit Low-Wage Workers Hardest

The Federal Reserve said severe disruptions in the U.S. labor market related to the coronavirus pandemic were hitting workers with lower earnings, including minorities, especially hard. 

 
Stocks Regain Strength, but Finish Week Lower

The Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 1% following the biggest rout in the stock market since mid-March. But it wasn't enough to prevent shares from falling for the week. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounded in Early June

Americans' view of the economy improved in early June as the country continued to reopen while trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a University of Michigan survey. 

 
Bear Market Drives Billion-Dollar Wealth Firms to Tap Federal Aid

Money managers who oversee billions of dollars in assets tapped federal aid at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has proved controversial within the financial industry. 

 
U.K. Economy Shrank 20% in April as Lockdown Hit

British output shrank by a fifth in April, a record decline that exposes the cost of nationwide lockdowns on the world's advanced economies. 

 
Aluminum Glut Revives Financial Crisis-Era Storage Trade

The Covid-19 pandemic has revived interest in hoarding aluminum to sell at a later date, a trade that became controversial after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. 

 
Differences Between New Coronavirus and SARS Show Why Quick Economic Recovery Is Unlikely

The new coronavirus's stealthily, swift and global spread means nations must wait on their trading, travel and business partners for a recovery. 

 
Ballooning Eurozone Government Bond Issuance Finds Buyers

Investors have scrambled to buy record amounts of bonds issued by eurozone governments recently, so far brushing aside the uncomfortable question of ballooning debt levels. 

 
ESG Insights - BP Looks to Greener Future Amid Job Cuts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw positive implications for BP, Consolidated Edison, Volkswagen, Nikola and Adidas. 

 
Treasury Yields' Retreat Signals Economic Woes

A selloff in U.S. government bonds that pushed yields to the highest levels since March petered out almost as quickly as it started, a sign economic pessimism and aggressive monetary stimulus remain powerful forces suppressing longer-term interest rates.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -1.79% 230.1 Delayed Quote.-19.15%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.95% 75.38 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.90% 25605.54 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9663.774876 Delayed Quote.9.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 9588.808163 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 5.79% 64 Delayed Quote.486.25%
S&P 500 1.31% 3041.31 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.16% 133.96 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 39.66 Delayed Quote.19.03%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 20.5 Delayed Quote.18.84%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.74 Delayed Quote.16.41%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 19.98 Delayed Quote.14.56%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 30.43 Delayed Quote.11.88%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 95.67 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
MYLAN N.V. 15.94 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 184 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
ONEOK, INC.. 34.09 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
PVH CORPORATION 49.61 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
