Two Fed Officials See Rebound, Cleveland's Mester Flags Long Recovery Path

Two Federal Reserve officials said they were hopeful that better days are ahead of the economy amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, even as one warned it will take a long time for the economy to get back to where it was before the crisis started.

Mnuchin, Powell Defend Borrower Requirements Under Emergency Lending Programs

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended policy choices to invest in debts of riskier companies through emergency lending programs and to provide loans without conditions that firms maintain payroll, in a letter to congressional overseers.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Edges Up in June

Consumer confidence in the U.K. increased slightly in June compared with the end of May but remained in deep negative territory, according to data from GfK.

Bank of Canada Deputy Gov. Lawrence Schembri Says Recent Data Indicate Canada's Economic Recovery Has Begun

The Canadian economy is beginning to recover from the worst impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown, but the process is expected to be gradual and uneven, a senior Bank of Canada official said.

Stocks Waver as Investors Track Rise in Coronavirus Cases

The Dow and S&P 500 wavered as investors weighed a rise in coronavirus infections in some states against signs of stabilization in the labor market.

Hamilton Is Hot in Europe (The Debt Policy, Not the Musical)

European Union leaders are talking about jointly issuing hundreds of billions of euros in debt to recover from the coronavirus crisis, and to some fans of American history, it looks a lot like what Alexander Hamilton proposed in 1789.

California Requires Face Coverings as Some States See Daily Record Cases

Californians will now be required to wear face coverings in high-risk environments, according to new guidance from the state's Department of Public Health.

The Economy Is in Disarray. But Borrowers Aren't Getting Home-Equity Lines.

New home-equity lines of credit dropped after the coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S., with many lenders tightening their standards.

U.S. Unemployment Claims Edge Lower but Remain Historically High

Workers filed 1.5 million new unemployment claims last week and 20.5 million people received benefits, signs the pace of layoffs remained high but was stabilizing.

After U.S. Declares Impasse on Digital Taxes, Europe Continues Push

European officials are pushing forward with plans to tax tech giants after the U.S. declared international talks on the issue to be at an impasse, raising the specter of trans-Atlantic trade conflict.