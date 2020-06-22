Log in
06/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Close Higher After Early Losses

The Dow and S&P 500 gained ground as investors assessed how a rise in coronavirus-infection rates in some states may disrupt economic signals including new home sales. 

 
May U.S. Home Sales Dropped 9.7%

Sales of previously owned homes dropped 9.7% in May from the prior month, as the coronavirus pandemic kept shoppers indoors during the typically busy spring homebuying season. 

 
Government-Bond Yields Trade in Narrow Range

Treasury yields traded within a tight range as investors warily eye rising coronavirus cases and health authorities in other countries say they are facing a second wave of infections. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Focuses on Deflationary Pressure

The Bank of Canada is unlikely to reduce the extraordinary stimulus it is providing to the economy in the near future as policy makers try to avoid a persistent decline in inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem said. 

 
How to Win Friends and Influence China in the Post-Covid World

Securing U.S. growth and economic security requires a realistic appraisal of both China's and the U.S.'s strengths and vulnerabilities. 

 
Gold Prices Hit New Peak Amid Virus Uncertainty

The precious-metal's price hit a 7 1/2 -year high as the recent rise in coronavirus cases lifted demand for the haven metal. 

 
Rally in Raw Materials Signals Economic Rebound

Prices for raw materials including oil and copper are surging as the world economy reopens for business, a signal to many investors that global growth is returning more quickly than anticipated. 

 
New York Offices Open; White House Eases on Temperature Checks

New York City allowed companies to reopen offices and restaurants to begin outdoor dining after a three-month lockdown to slow the coronavirus. 

 
Wirecard Scandal Makes Tech Investing Even More Expensive

The implosion of Wirecard doesn't mean there is reason to doubt the accounting of other European fintech companies, but there is reason to doubt some frothy valuations. 

 
Retail Trading Surge Drives Newbie Investors to Bet Big on Gaming

Some sports bettors and newbie investors who have turned to the stock market for action in recent months are placing their wagers on a new gambling-themed exchange-traded fund.

