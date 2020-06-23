Fed's Bullard: As Bad as Economy Has Been, 90% of Output Maintained

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard remains optimistic the U.S. economy can see a meaningful rebound over the final six months of the year as it continues addressing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Economy Shows Signs of Pulling Out of Its Slump

The global economy is gradually pulling out of its stall as businesses reopen after pandemic-induced lockdowns, with output contracting at a slower pace in the U.S., Europe and Asia this month.

Nasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally

Major indexes rose as investors cheered indicators showing that business activity has been picking up. Nasdaq outpaced the others, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon.

Housing Market's Green Shoots

New-home sales figures show the U.S. housing market got a lot better last month. Barring a big downward revision to the report, the stage seems set for a further recovery in June-the last big month of the home-selling season.

Public Real-Estate Companies Are the New Way to Buy Distress

With few buildings for sale during the coronavirus pandemic, some buyers are scurrying to acquire shares in public real-estate companies and bonds.

The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories

The Nasdaq's advantage over the Dow and S&P 500 this year is the biggest since 1983. The gap between the S&P 500 and the Dow is the widest since 2002, when the Dow was ahead.

Key Support for the Economy May Be About to Buckle

Government stimulus programs have helped support spending by lower-income Americans, but the money could soon run out.

Petroleum Refiners Pose Hurdle to Oil's Recovery

The recovery has lifted shares of energy companies and relieved some of the stress on oil-dependent economies such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is also squeezing profits at refiners, crimping a key source of demand for crude and potentially preventing prices from marching much higher.

Wirecard's Downfall Blows Up $1 Billion Lifeline From SoftBank, Credit Suisse

Before Wirecard's unraveling, two financial heavyweights set up an unusual $1 billion investment in the payments company. A structured product tied to that deal is now foundering, amplifying the damage from the fintech giant's troubles.

The New Savings Glut

Normal consumption patterns are likely years, rather than months, from returning, meaning a boom in savings and depressed interest rates.