Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/23 05:09:00 pm
3131.29 PTS   +0.43%
After hours
0.05%
3132.86 PTS
05:21pTech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pNasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Bullard: As Bad as Economy Has Been, 90% of Output Maintained

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard remains optimistic the U.S. economy can see a meaningful rebound over the final six months of the year as it continues addressing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Global Economy Shows Signs of Pulling Out of Its Slump

The global economy is gradually pulling out of its stall as businesses reopen after pandemic-induced lockdowns, with output contracting at a slower pace in the U.S., Europe and Asia this month. 

 
Nasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally

Major indexes rose as investors cheered indicators showing that business activity has been picking up. Nasdaq outpaced the others, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon. 

 
Housing Market's Green Shoots

New-home sales figures show the U.S. housing market got a lot better last month. Barring a big downward revision to the report, the stage seems set for a further recovery in June-the last big month of the home-selling season. 

 
Public Real-Estate Companies Are the New Way to Buy Distress

With few buildings for sale during the coronavirus pandemic, some buyers are scurrying to acquire shares in public real-estate companies and bonds. 

 
The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories

The Nasdaq's advantage over the Dow and S&P 500 this year is the biggest since 1983. The gap between the S&P 500 and the Dow is the widest since 2002, when the Dow was ahead. 

 
Key Support for the Economy May Be About to Buckle

Government stimulus programs have helped support spending by lower-income Americans, but the money could soon run out. 

 
Petroleum Refiners Pose Hurdle to Oil's Recovery

The recovery has lifted shares of energy companies and relieved some of the stress on oil-dependent economies such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is also squeezing profits at refiners, crimping a key source of demand for crude and potentially preventing prices from marching much higher. 

 
Wirecard's Downfall Blows Up $1 Billion Lifeline From SoftBank, Credit Suisse

Before Wirecard's unraveling, two financial heavyweights set up an unusual $1 billion investment in the payments company. A structured product tied to that deal is now foundering, amplifying the damage from the fintech giant's troubles. 

 
The New Savings Glut

Normal consumption patterns are likely years, rather than months, from returning, meaning a boom in savings and depressed interest rates.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.13% 366.53 Delayed Quote.22.21%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.06% 9.91 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 26156.1 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.13% 42.34 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
NASDAQ 100 0.78% 10209.817285 Delayed Quote.16.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 10131.368508 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 0.43% 3131.29 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.48% 68.7439 Delayed Quote.12.53%
WTI -2.23% 39.97 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:21pTech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pNasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally
DJ
04:45pMICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware -- Update
DJ
04:39pWall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record
RE
04:28pStocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End on Positive Economic Data
DJ
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End on Positive Economic Data
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 103.88 Delayed Quote.12.64%
SYSCO CORPORATION 58.28 Delayed Quote.5.96%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 75.35 Delayed Quote.5.61%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 16.24 Delayed Quote.4.84%
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC. 35.52 Delayed Quote.4.78%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 20.91 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.51 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 177.25 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
FORTINET, INC. 137.07 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group