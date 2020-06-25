Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge

Several states reported new daily records of infections, adding to concerns about a second wave of cases around the world that could lead to renewed restrictions on business activity. 

 
Governors Take New Actions as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Governors took new measures to combat the pandemic in their states as daily coronavirus cases surged in some parts of the U.S. after lockdowns intended to stem the spread of the virus were lifted. 

 
Fed's Evans: Recovery Will Take Time, Expects Coronavirus-Related Setbacks

The Chicago Fed leader says more may be needed from monetary and fiscal policy. 

 
U.S.-China Tensions Leave Germany Squirming in the Middle

Germany is struggling to pick sides in the escalating dispute between the U.S. and China over issues ranging from trade to human rights, amid mounting American pressure and Beijing's authoritarian drift. 

 
Stock-Market Surge Masks Volatility in Individual Sectors

The S&P 500 is on track for its best quarter since 1998, but despite the dramatic rebound, many sectors are still struggling to find steady footing. 

 
White House National-Security Adviser Warns of China's Bid to 'Damage Our Economies'

White House national-security adviser Robert O'Brien added his critical voice to the Trump administration's growing condemnation of Beijing, calling China's Communist Party a threat to the sovereignty and the economies of the U.S. and its allies. 

 
Coronavirus Costs Canada a Triple-A Rating

Canada has become the first triple-A-rated sovereign entity to lose its rating because of the economic downturn and the extraordinary fiscal response triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Soybean Prices Rally as China Ramps Up Buying

China has ramped up its purchases of U.S. soybeans recently, sparking a rebound in prices and making the crop profitable again for U.S. farmers after the coronavirus pandemic had slammed demand. 

 
Tariffs on European Food Could Expand Under New U.S. Proposal

The Trump administration is considering expanding and raising tariffs on $7.5 billion of food imports from the European Union and U.K., part of a long-running dispute that faults European countries for subsidizing aircraft manufacturer Airbus. 

 
Turkey Uses Its Currency to Tighten Grip on Northern Syria

Ankara has begun to make the Turkish lira legal tender in parts of Syria it controls, heralding a possible long-term presence.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -5.68% 62.97 Real-time Quote.-51.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.72% 25445.94 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 10002.697484 Delayed Quote.16.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.19% 9909.165804 Delayed Quote.12.91%
S&P 500 -2.59% 3050.33 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 286.5 End-of-day quote.-4.47%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.85% 27.65 End-of-day quote.-18.32%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.09% 6.85145 Delayed Quote.15.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24Companies Agonize Over Reopening Timetables After Covid-19 Lockdowns -- 3rd U..
DJ
06/24Companies Agonize Over Reopening Timetables After Covid-19 Lockdowns -- 2nd U..
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24Wall Street crushed by rising COVID-19 cases
RE
06/24New York City retailers welcome back shoppers but challenges loom
RE
06/24Companies Agonize Over Reopening Timetables After Covid-19 Lockdowns -- Updat..
DJ
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/24Wall Street finishes lower on rising virus cases, weak economic view
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
KROGER 32.82 Delayed Quote.2.24%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 131.34 Delayed Quote.1.61%
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. 78.54 Delayed Quote.1.59%
T-MOBILE US 108.43 Delayed Quote.1.19%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 75.93 Delayed Quote.1.17%
GAP INC 10.42 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 41.9 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
WYNN RESORTS 75.21 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 16 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.8 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group