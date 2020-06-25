U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge

Several states reported new daily records of infections, adding to concerns about a second wave of cases around the world that could lead to renewed restrictions on business activity.

Governors Take New Actions as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Governors took new measures to combat the pandemic in their states as daily coronavirus cases surged in some parts of the U.S. after lockdowns intended to stem the spread of the virus were lifted.

Fed's Evans: Recovery Will Take Time, Expects Coronavirus-Related Setbacks

The Chicago Fed leader says more may be needed from monetary and fiscal policy.

U.S.-China Tensions Leave Germany Squirming in the Middle

Germany is struggling to pick sides in the escalating dispute between the U.S. and China over issues ranging from trade to human rights, amid mounting American pressure and Beijing's authoritarian drift.

Stock-Market Surge Masks Volatility in Individual Sectors

The S&P 500 is on track for its best quarter since 1998, but despite the dramatic rebound, many sectors are still struggling to find steady footing.

White House National-Security Adviser Warns of China's Bid to 'Damage Our Economies'

White House national-security adviser Robert O'Brien added his critical voice to the Trump administration's growing condemnation of Beijing, calling China's Communist Party a threat to the sovereignty and the economies of the U.S. and its allies.

Coronavirus Costs Canada a Triple-A Rating

Canada has become the first triple-A-rated sovereign entity to lose its rating because of the economic downturn and the extraordinary fiscal response triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Soybean Prices Rally as China Ramps Up Buying

China has ramped up its purchases of U.S. soybeans recently, sparking a rebound in prices and making the crop profitable again for U.S. farmers after the coronavirus pandemic had slammed demand.

Tariffs on European Food Could Expand Under New U.S. Proposal

The Trump administration is considering expanding and raising tariffs on $7.5 billion of food imports from the European Union and U.K., part of a long-running dispute that faults European countries for subsidizing aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Turkey Uses Its Currency to Tighten Grip on Northern Syria

Ankara has begun to make the Turkish lira legal tender in parts of Syria it controls, heralding a possible long-term presence.