News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/26/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Texas Governor Orders Bars to Close, Restricts Gatherings; Florida Cases Surge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some reopening plans and Florida reported a surge in new coronavirus cases, as the U.S. marked a daily record of nearly 40,000 new infections. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop as Infections Rise

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 fell as a rapid increase in daily coronavirus infections in some states prompted speculation about new restrictions and a slowdown in the economy reopening. 

 
May Consumer Spending Rebounded

Americans increased spending at a record pace in May, helping the economy dig out of a severe recession, but a new rise in virus infections threatens the nascent recovery. 

 
Oil Prices Fall as Rising Covid-19 Cases Prompt Demand Concerns

Oil prices edged lower Friday, on pace for the second weekly decline since April, as investors adjusted expectations to account for rising crude inventories and surging U.S. coronavirus cases. 

 
China Message to U.S.: Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk

Beijing has begun quietly delivering a message to Washington: U.S. pressure over matters China considers off limits could jeopardize Chinese purchases of farm goods and other U.S. exports under the "Phase One" trade deal. 

 
Lenders to Ailing Companies Circle Wagons

Eaton Vance's courtroom victory over distressed-debt investors including Apollo shows how large money managers are upending the balance of power on Wall Street. 

 
Is Hydrogen the New Wonder Fuel?

Technology to realize the vast potential of hydrogen is solid, but investors may be too far ahead of the adoption curve. 

 
Pandemic's Economic Toll Forces Egypt to Turn Again to IMF for Help

Egypt's economy is reeling as the coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away, erodes remittances and undercuts spending by Egyptians whose wages were already depressed due to recent years of government austerity. 

 
Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can't Solve

A pandemic ended a U.S. bull market and pushed the financial system to the brink of collapse. Then stocks rallied, only to stall again. Investors are still piecing together what happened. 

 
Fed Stress Test Finds U.S. Banks Healthy Enough to Withstand the Coronavirus Crisis

In its annual stress test, the Fed said the nation's biggest banks are healthy but could suffer 2008-style losses if the economy languishes. It ordered them to cap dividends and halt buybacks to guard against soured loans.

