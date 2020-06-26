U.S. Stocks Stumble at Week's End

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended the week with losses as a rapid increase in daily coronavirus infections in some states prompted speculation about new restrictions and a slowdown in the economy reopening.

Texas Governor Orders Bars to Close, Restricts Gatherings; Florida Cases Surge

Coronavirus cases surged in the U.S., outstripping a peak not seen since the worst day in April and prompting some states and cities that have reopened quickly or shunned shutdowns to reverse course.

May Consumer Spending Rebounded

Americans increased spending at a record pace in May, helping the economy dig out of a severe recession, but a new rise in virus infections threatens the nascent recovery.

Oil Prices Fall as Rising Covid-19 Cases Prompt Demand Concerns

Oil prices edged lower Friday to cap the second weekly decline since April, as investors adjusted expectations to account for rising crude inventories and surging U.S. coronavirus cases.

Treasury Yields Fall as Virus Surge Threatens Reopenings

U.S. government-bond prices climbed as investors bought safer assets amid signs that an increase in new coronavirus cases is threatening progress toward fully reopening the economy.

Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can't Solve

A pandemic ended a U.S. bull market and pushed the financial system to the brink of collapse. Then stocks rallied, only to stall again. Investors are still piecing together what happened.

China Message to U.S.: Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk

Beijing has begun quietly delivering a message to Washington: U.S. pressure over matters China considers off limits could jeopardize Chinese purchases of farm goods and other U.S. exports under the "Phase One" trade deal.

Lenders to Ailing Companies Circle Wagons

Eaton Vance's courtroom victory over distressed-debt investors including Apollo shows how large money managers are upending the balance of power on Wall Street.

Is Hydrogen the New Wonder Fuel?

Technology to realize the vast potential of hydrogen is solid, but investors may be too far ahead of the adoption curve.

Pandemic's Economic Toll Forces Egypt to Turn Again to IMF for Help

Egypt's economy is reeling as the coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away, erodes remittances and undercuts spending by Egyptians whose wages were already depressed due to recent years of government austerity.