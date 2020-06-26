Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Stumble at Week's End

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended the week with losses as a rapid increase in daily coronavirus infections in some states prompted speculation about new restrictions and a slowdown in the economy reopening. 

 
Texas Governor Orders Bars to Close, Restricts Gatherings; Florida Cases Surge

Coronavirus cases surged in the U.S., outstripping a peak not seen since the worst day in April and prompting some states and cities that have reopened quickly or shunned shutdowns to reverse course. 

 
May Consumer Spending Rebounded

Americans increased spending at a record pace in May, helping the economy dig out of a severe recession, but a new rise in virus infections threatens the nascent recovery. 

 
Oil Prices Fall as Rising Covid-19 Cases Prompt Demand Concerns

Oil prices edged lower Friday to cap the second weekly decline since April, as investors adjusted expectations to account for rising crude inventories and surging U.S. coronavirus cases. 

 
Treasury Yields Fall as Virus Surge Threatens Reopenings

U.S. government-bond prices climbed as investors bought safer assets amid signs that an increase in new coronavirus cases is threatening progress toward fully reopening the economy. 

 
Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can't Solve

A pandemic ended a U.S. bull market and pushed the financial system to the brink of collapse. Then stocks rallied, only to stall again. Investors are still piecing together what happened. 

 
China Message to U.S.: Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk

Beijing has begun quietly delivering a message to Washington: U.S. pressure over matters China considers off limits could jeopardize Chinese purchases of farm goods and other U.S. exports under the "Phase One" trade deal. 

 
Lenders to Ailing Companies Circle Wagons

Eaton Vance's courtroom victory over distressed-debt investors including Apollo shows how large money managers are upending the balance of power on Wall Street. 

 
Is Hydrogen the New Wonder Fuel?

Technology to realize the vast potential of hydrogen is solid, but investors may be too far ahead of the adoption curve. 

 
Pandemic's Economic Toll Forces Egypt to Turn Again to IMF for Help

Egypt's economy is reeling as the coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away, erodes remittances and undercuts spending by Egyptians whose wages were already depressed due to recent years of government austerity.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.84% 25015.55 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.64% 40.68 Delayed Quote.-38.98%
NASDAQ 100 -2.50% 9849.35632 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.59% 9757.219071 Delayed Quote.11.64%
S&P 500 -2.42% 3009.05 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
WTI -2.00% 38.165 Delayed Quote.-38.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:49pVirus fears grip Wall Street at week's end
RE
05:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall More Than 2%, End Week Lower
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:47pInvestors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls
RE
04:39pGlobal stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
04:28pGlobal stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall More Than 2%, End Week Lower
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
GAP INC 12.07 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NETAPP, INC. 43.99 Delayed Quote.5.16%
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 140.12 Delayed Quote.3.90%
EBAY INC. 50.89 Delayed Quote.3.02%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 105.37 Delayed Quote.2.41%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.65 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 189.19 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 61.16 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
KEYCORP 11.76 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 8.8 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group