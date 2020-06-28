Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Inflation, Employment

The U.S. employment report highlights the week's data, which is expected to show more economic growth as the world tentatively climbs out of a coronavirus-induced recession. 

 
Coronavirus Erases Guidance From 40% of S&P 500

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance, as the coronavirus pandemic has doused U.S. corporations in uncertainty, and their shares together have fallen more than the broader index. 

 
Automakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases

The central bank disclosed names of 794 companies whose bonds it began purchasing this month. 

 
China's Industrial Profit Rises in May

China's industrial profits rose for the first time in 2020 in May, boosted by production, but pressure persists on the industrial sector's outlook amid weakening demand. 

 
Virus Surges in Parts of U.S. as Global Cases Top 10 Million

Coronavirus cases world-wide passed 10 million, with more than 500,000 deaths, as parts of the U.S. took steps to reverse their reopenings in response to surging case numbers, especially among young people. 

 
FDIC Considers Scrapping Quarterly Bank Reports

The FDIC is moving to boost the way it monitors for risks at thousands of U.S. banks, potentially scrapping quarterly reports that have been a fixture of oversight for more than 150 years yet often contain stale data. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stumble at Week's End

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended the week with losses as a rapid increase in daily coronavirus infections in some states prompted speculation about new restrictions and a slowdown in the economy reopening. 

 
Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy

With the Fed considering a new monetary policy tool to help hold interest rates low amid the downturn, clues to the tactic's effectiveness can be found far away: in Australia. 

 
Malaysia Extends Short-Selling Suspension to End-2020

Malaysia's stock-market regulators have extended their short-selling suspension for a second time in a bid to curb excessive speculation, and ensure stability and confidence in the market. 

 
EU Eyes 15 Nations for Renewed Travel to Bloc, but Not U.S.

European Union member states have drawn up a list of 15 countries whose citizens may be allowed to travel again to the bloc starting July 1 that excludes the U.S. but includes Canada, Japan and possibly China, diplomats said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.84% 25015.55 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
NASDAQ 100 -2.50% 9849.35632 Delayed Quote.12.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.59% 9757.219071 Delayed Quote.8.74%
S&P 500 -2.42% 3009.05 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/27WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
06/26Investors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls
RE
06/26Virus fears grip Wall Street at week's end
RE
06/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall More Than 2%, End Week Lower
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
GAP INC 12.07 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NETAPP, INC. 43.99 Delayed Quote.5.16%
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 140.12 Delayed Quote.3.90%
EBAY INC. 50.89 Delayed Quote.3.02%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 105.37 Delayed Quote.2.41%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.65 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 189.19 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 61.16 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
KEYCORP 11.76 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 8.8 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group