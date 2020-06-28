Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Inflation, Employment

The U.S. employment report highlights the week's data, which is expected to show more economic growth as the world tentatively climbs out of a coronavirus-induced recession.

Coronavirus Erases Guidance From 40% of S&P 500

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance, as the coronavirus pandemic has doused U.S. corporations in uncertainty, and their shares together have fallen more than the broader index.

Automakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases

The central bank disclosed names of 794 companies whose bonds it began purchasing this month.

China's Industrial Profit Rises in May

China's industrial profits rose for the first time in 2020 in May, boosted by production, but pressure persists on the industrial sector's outlook amid weakening demand.

Virus Surges in Parts of U.S. as Global Cases Top 10 Million

Coronavirus cases world-wide passed 10 million, with more than 500,000 deaths, as parts of the U.S. took steps to reverse their reopenings in response to surging case numbers, especially among young people.

FDIC Considers Scrapping Quarterly Bank Reports

The FDIC is moving to boost the way it monitors for risks at thousands of U.S. banks, potentially scrapping quarterly reports that have been a fixture of oversight for more than 150 years yet often contain stale data.

U.S. Stocks Stumble at Week's End

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended the week with losses as a rapid increase in daily coronavirus infections in some states prompted speculation about new restrictions and a slowdown in the economy reopening.

Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy

With the Fed considering a new monetary policy tool to help hold interest rates low amid the downturn, clues to the tactic's effectiveness can be found far away: in Australia.

Malaysia Extends Short-Selling Suspension to End-2020

Malaysia's stock-market regulators have extended their short-selling suspension for a second time in a bid to curb excessive speculation, and ensure stability and confidence in the market.

EU Eyes 15 Nations for Renewed Travel to Bloc, but Not U.S.

European Union member states have drawn up a list of 15 countries whose citizens may be allowed to travel again to the bloc starting July 1 that excludes the U.S. but includes Canada, Japan and possibly China, diplomats said.