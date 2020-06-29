Global Markets Follow U.S. Lower

International markets started the week under pressure, as investors worried about the risk a new wave of coronavirus infections will hold back a global economic recovery.

Coronavirus Erases Guidance From 40% of S&P 500

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance, as the coronavirus pandemic has doused U.S. corporations in uncertainty, and their shares together have fallen more than the broader index.

Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Inflation, Employment

The U.S. employment report highlights the week's data, which is expected to show more economic growth as the world tentatively climbs out of a coronavirus-induced recession.

China's Industrial Profit Rises in May

China's industrial profits rose for the first time in 2020 in May, boosted by production, but pressure persists on the industrial sector's outlook amid weakening demand.

Pandemic Drives Sharp Plunge in Revenue for Asian Companies

Asia-Pacific companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have lost more than $100 billion in revenue amid global lockdowns, with declines at oil firms, auto makers and airlines substantially outweighing gains at a handful of beneficiaries.

Automakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases

The central bank disclosed names of 794 companies whose bonds it began purchasing this month.

FDIC Considers Scrapping Quarterly Bank Reports

The FDIC is moving to boost the way it monitors for risks at thousands of U.S. banks, potentially scrapping quarterly reports that have been a fixture of oversight for more than 150 years yet often contain stale data.

Virus Surges in Parts of U.S. as Global Cases Top 10 Million

Coronavirus cases world-wide passed 10 million, with more than 500,000 deaths, as parts of the U.S. took steps to reverse their reopenings in response to surging case numbers, especially among young people.

Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy

With the Fed considering a new monetary policy tool to help hold interest rates low amid the downturn, clues to the tactic's effectiveness can be found far away: in Australia.

Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can't Solve

A pandemic ended a U.S. bull market and pushed the financial system to the brink of collapse. Then stocks rallied, only to stall again. Investors are still piecing together what happened.