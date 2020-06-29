Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 06/29 07:35:37 pm
3045.64 PTS   +1.22%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:15pStocks rise lead by Wall Street; sterling slides
RE
12:08pStocks rise lead by Wall Street; sterling slides
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rise to Start the Week

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 climbed as investors weighed the rise in coronavirus infections with the likelihood of future lockdowns and the continuation of easy monetary policy. 

 
Governments Roll Back Coronavirus Trade Barriers

Governments around the world have already repealed more than a third of the export bans on medical products and other restrictions put in place as a response to the coronavirus, the World Trade Organization said. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound in May

The number of houses going under contract rebounded sharply in May after two previous months of declines, a sign homebuyers returned to the market as coronavirus-related lockdowns began to ease. 

 
Deals Resume in Sale of Risky Loan Funds

Sales of new collateralized-loan obligations, or CLOs, have rebounded sharply over the past six weeks as debt investors resume their reach for higher-yielding, riskier debt. 

 
Banks Have No Idea Who's Creditworthy Anymore

Lenders have pulled back sharply on lending to U.S. consumers during the coronavirus crisis. One reason: They can't tell who is creditworthy anymore. 

 
Supreme Court Orders Restructuring of Consumer-Finance Watchdog

The Supreme Court ordered changes to a government consumer-finance watchdog created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, ruling the agency's structure was unconstitutional because its director held too much unchecked power. 

 
Battery Metal Lithium Left Behind as Commodities Rebound

Lithium has been left for dust during the rebound in commodity prices, but it could be poised to benefit from stimulus packages that aim to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. 

 
Money-Market Shifts Are Bad News for Profit-Starved Global Banks

Fidelity's closure of some prime money- market funds won't create any immediate issues for foreign banks, but it is a negative omen of long-term developments. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge Amid Strains on Hospitals

Cases of the new coronavirus continued to surge over the weekend in the U.S., while parts of the country pulled back reopenings and some faced strains on hospital and testing capacity. 

 
Aircraft Carrier Size Investment Banks Won't Solve China's Financial Woes

A state-owned Chinese JPMorgan equivalent might help stave off foreign competition, but it won't do much to fix the sector's structural frailties.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.75% 25455.73 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.67% 93.21 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 9924.952262 Delayed Quote.12.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 9847.919709 Delayed Quote.8.74%
S&P 500 1.13% 3042.64 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:15pStocks rise lead by Wall Street; sterling slides
RE
12:08pStocks rise lead by Wall Street; sterling slides
RE
11:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Week
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13aWall Street gains on hopes of stimulus-powered rebound, Boeing boost
RE
11:01aWeekly market update : Volatility persists
10:39aBlackRock upgrades Europe stocks on economic restart, warns of U.S. risks
RE
10:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Up to Start the Week
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
COTY INC. 4.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.56%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 186.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.93%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 35.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.68%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.64%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 67.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.58%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 167.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.93%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT) 288.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.97%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 8.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.80%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.91%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 13.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group