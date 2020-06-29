U.S. Stocks Rise to Start the Week

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 climbed as investors weighed the rise in coronavirus infections with the likelihood of future lockdowns and the continuation of easy monetary policy.

Governments Roll Back Coronavirus Trade Barriers

Governments around the world have already repealed more than a third of the export bans on medical products and other restrictions put in place as a response to the coronavirus, the World Trade Organization said.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound in May

The number of houses going under contract rebounded sharply in May after two previous months of declines, a sign homebuyers returned to the market as coronavirus-related lockdowns began to ease.

Deals Resume in Sale of Risky Loan Funds

Sales of new collateralized-loan obligations, or CLOs, have rebounded sharply over the past six weeks as debt investors resume their reach for higher-yielding, riskier debt.

Banks Have No Idea Who's Creditworthy Anymore

Lenders have pulled back sharply on lending to U.S. consumers during the coronavirus crisis. One reason: They can't tell who is creditworthy anymore.

Supreme Court Orders Restructuring of Consumer-Finance Watchdog

The Supreme Court ordered changes to a government consumer-finance watchdog created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, ruling the agency's structure was unconstitutional because its director held too much unchecked power.

Battery Metal Lithium Left Behind as Commodities Rebound

Lithium has been left for dust during the rebound in commodity prices, but it could be poised to benefit from stimulus packages that aim to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Money-Market Shifts Are Bad News for Profit-Starved Global Banks

Fidelity's closure of some prime money- market funds won't create any immediate issues for foreign banks, but it is a negative omen of long-term developments.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge Amid Strains on Hospitals

Cases of the new coronavirus continued to surge over the weekend in the U.S., while parts of the country pulled back reopenings and some faced strains on hospital and testing capacity.

Aircraft Carrier Size Investment Banks Won't Solve China's Financial Woes

A state-owned Chinese JPMorgan equivalent might help stave off foreign competition, but it won't do much to fix the sector's structural frailties.