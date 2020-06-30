U.S. Stocks on Track for Best Quarter Since 1998

U.S. stocks are on the cusp of their best quarter in more than 20 years, a remarkable rally after the coronavirus pandemic brought business around the world to a virtual standstill.

Fed's Williams: Economy Has Likely Seen 'Low Point' in Continuing Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the economy may have already seen the worst of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, even as significant uncertainty looms.

Hog Futures Sink as Supply Overhang Lingers

Hog prices have fallen for nearly two months, a decline that accelerated in recent sessions after a government report confirmed that U.S. swine production has bounced back from Covid-19 faster than anticipated.

Canada GDP Plunged 11.6% in April

The monthly plunge in economic output marks the worst damage stemming from the new coronavirus and sets the stage for a hefty drop in the second quarter that could take years to recoup.

Regional Coronavirus Surges Force Changes in Plans Elsewhere in the U.S.

A surge in new coronavirus cases and rising hospitalization rates in states such as California and Texas are jeopardizing reopening plans elsewhere, while other countries are struggling to stop clusters of infections from spreading.

Labor Department Proposes Fiduciary Exemption for Retirement Plans

The proposed new rule for retirement accounts would allow brokers and other types of financial advisers to provide fiduciary advice and still receive commissions in some cases. Consumer advocates say the proposed regulation would weaken standards.

Fed Chairman Says Economy Faces New Challenges From Coronavirus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to tell lawmakers Tuesday that the reopening of the U.S. economy-and the accompanying upturn in spending and hiring this spring-came sooner than central bank officials expected.

Fed Backstop Fueled Corporate Bond Surge

The Fed's intervention to cushion the economy this spring created an unusual paradox in the corporate bond market, with investors buying record amounts of new bonds from U.S. companies even as defaults and ratings downgrades surged.

Dollar's Volatile Stretch Turns Into Tentative Calm

The U.S. dollar has mirrored the swings in the stock market since the March selloff. Looking ahead, the outlook may be as murky for the currency as it is for the S&P 500 index.

Boris Johnson Sets Out 'New Deal' to Lift U.K. From Coronavirus Slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was planning a "New Deal" for the British people as part of a speech aimed at re-invigorating the U.K. and his premiership in the face of falling poll ratings, an economy in the doldrums and one of the worst death rates from Covid-19 in the developed world.