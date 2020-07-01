U.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years

S&P 500 futures ticked down, signaling that the U.S. equity market will start the third quarter on a tepid note.

German Economy to Start Gradual Recovery

Germany's economy should begin to recover gradually from the downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, with Ifo forecasting a return to last year's output level by the end of 2021.

Riksbank Holds Repo Rate, Extends QE

Sweden's central bank kept its key interest rate at zero and said it expects the rate to remain unchanged at least until late in 2023.

Mnuchin, Powell Pledge Additional Relief to Prevent Lasting Damage to Economy

The nation's top two economic policy makers pledged to consider additional coronavirus relief, but offered few specifics.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Hit Six-Month High in June

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to a six-month high in June, boosted by increased domestic demand despite weakening new export orders.

Japan Manufacturing Sentiment at 11-Year Low

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest level in 11 years, according to a central bank survey, reflecting deep concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As U.S. Coronavirus Cases Climb, States Chart Their Own Course

The global coronavirus death toll topped 510,000 and the number of U.S. cases continued to climb, as governors took divergent approaches to containing the spread in their states.

Coronavirus Sends Oil Prices on Wild, Six-Month Ride

U.S. crude's 92% advance marks oil's largest quarterly percentage gain in 30 years.

Gold Rallies Above $1,800 to Cap Strong Quarter

Gold prices extended a recent rally Tuesday, closing out their best quarter in four years with uncertainty about the economic recovery and ultralow interest rates lifting demand for the haven metal.

Fed's Williams: Economy Has Likely Seen 'Low Point' in Continuing Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the economy may have already seen the worst of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, even as significant uncertainty looms.