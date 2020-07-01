Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/30 05:34:19 pm
3100.29 PTS   +1.54%
Pre-market
-0.19%
3094.54 PTS
05:26aGlobal shares begin second half with a whimper despite positive data
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:55aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years

S&P 500 futures ticked down, signaling that the U.S. equity market will start the third quarter on a tepid note. 

 
German Economy to Start Gradual Recovery

Germany's economy should begin to recover gradually from the downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, with Ifo forecasting a return to last year's output level by the end of 2021. 

 
Riksbank Holds Repo Rate, Extends QE

Sweden's central bank kept its key interest rate at zero and said it expects the rate to remain unchanged at least until late in 2023. 

 
Mnuchin, Powell Pledge Additional Relief to Prevent Lasting Damage to Economy

The nation's top two economic policy makers pledged to consider additional coronavirus relief, but offered few specifics. 

 
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Hit Six-Month High in June

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to a six-month high in June, boosted by increased domestic demand despite weakening new export orders. 

 
Japan Manufacturing Sentiment at 11-Year Low

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest level in 11 years, according to a central bank survey, reflecting deep concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
As U.S. Coronavirus Cases Climb, States Chart Their Own Course

The global coronavirus death toll topped 510,000 and the number of U.S. cases continued to climb, as governors took divergent approaches to containing the spread in their states. 

 
Coronavirus Sends Oil Prices on Wild, Six-Month Ride

U.S. crude's 92% advance marks oil's largest quarterly percentage gain in 30 years. 

 
Gold Rallies Above $1,800 to Cap Strong Quarter

Gold prices extended a recent rally Tuesday, closing out their best quarter in four years with uncertainty about the economic recovery and ultralow interest rates lifting demand for the haven metal. 

 
Fed's Williams: Economy Has Likely Seen 'Low Point' in Continuing Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the economy may have already seen the worst of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, even as significant uncertainty looms.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 25812.88 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
GOLD 0.26% 1787.31 Delayed Quote.16.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.63% 42.54 Delayed Quote.-36.85%
NASDAQ 100 1.96% 10156.851673 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 10058.765451 Delayed Quote.12.11%
S&P 500 1.54% 3100.29 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
WTI 2.38% 40.495 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:26aGlobal shares begin second half with a whimper despite positive data
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:55aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years
DJ
04:34aGlobal shares begin second-half with a whimper despite positive data
RE
02:52aStocks adrift, havens sought as virus fears cast shadow over recovery
RE
06/30S&P ends best quarter since 1988
RE
06/30Wall Street faces danger signs after best quarter since '98
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 25.24 Delayed Quote.7.27%
XILINX, INC. 98.39 Delayed Quote.6.99%
HOLOGIC, INC. 57 Delayed Quote.6.88%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 37.38 Delayed Quote.5.59%
WESTERN DIGITAL 44.15 Delayed Quote.5.14%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 34.18 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 169.67 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY 34.36 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
COTY INC. 4.47 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 183.3 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group