S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
07/01 03:36:51 pm
3115.35 PTS   +0.49%
09:26aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aWall Street set for subdued open as virus surge threatens recovery
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/01/2020 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years

S&P 500 futures ticked down, signaling that the U.S. equity market will start the third quarter on a tepid note. 

 
Global Manufacturing Recovery Brings Fresh Hope

Factories in Asia and Europe continued their return to normality in June as restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus were lifted, but weak demand still weighed on activity, according to surveys of purchasing managers. 

 
USMCA Takes Effect but Trade Tensions Remain

Even as Nafta's replacement takes effect, contentious issues that prolonged the negotiations are re-emerging as sore spots-including U.S. tariffs on metals, Mexico's labor standards and Canada's protection of its dairy market. 

 
When Companies Prepare for Disaster, Investors Should Expect Lower Returns

Investors who want to look beyond the day-to-day concerns of second lockdowns and the shape of economic recoveries should focus on one word: Resilience. 

 
Grocery Shopping Habits Shift to Smaller Stores, Online Amid Coronavirus

Storekeepers Francisco Ponce and Angel Lorente thought the coronavirus lockdown would decimate their livelihood in the Spanish town of Utiel, but instead they found a growing stream of steady business. 

 
As U.S. Coronavirus Cases Climb, States Chart Their Own Course

The global coronavirus death toll topped 510,000 and the number of U.S. cases continued to climb, as governors took divergent approaches to containing the spread in their states. 

 
Chinese Oil Futures Draw More International Interest

Foreign companies and investors are warming to Chinese oil futures, a boost to a project that Beijing hopes will strengthen the yuan's appeal and loosen the dollar's hold on global commodity pricing. 

 
German Economy to Start Gradual Recovery

Germany's economy should begin to recover gradually from the downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, with Ifo forecasting a return to last year's output level by the end of 2021. 

 
Riksbank Holds Repo Rate, Extends QE

Sweden's central bank kept its key interest rate at zero and said it expects the rate to remain unchanged at least until late in 2023.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 25812.88 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 41.72 Delayed Quote.-36.85%
NASDAQ 100 1.96% 10156.851673 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 10058.765451 Delayed Quote.12.11%
S&P 500 1.54% 3100.29 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
WTI 0.59% 39.705 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
FEDEX CORPORATION 159.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.79%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 117.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.76%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 36.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.71%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.36%
PFIZER, INC. 34.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.83%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.14%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 16.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.22%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 60.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.65%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.34%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 14.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.45%
