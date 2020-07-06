U.S. Stocks Rise, Following Surge in Chinese Markets

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 jumped following the holiday weekend, lifted by shares of everything from medical technology companies to banks.

Service Sector in U.S. Shows Signs of Recovery

U.S. services industries showed signs of recovery in June as businesses took early steps to reopen following the easing of some of the coronavirus-related lockdowns, according to two surveys of purchasing managers. But a recent rise in coronavirus cases is overshadowing the gains.

ESG Insights - Pandemic Plastic Use Threatens Green Efforts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw negative implications for businesses using single-use plastic, while the outlook for BP, Facebook, Air Liquide and the auto sector was more positive.

Behind Oil's Rise Is a Historic Drop in U.S. Crude Output

U.S. crude supply is falling at its quickest pace ever, easing a global oil glut and spurring a swift recovery in fuel prices.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 130,000 Amid Surge in Infections

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 130,000, as surging infection rates in many parts of the country heaped more pressure on overstretched hospitals.

PPP Loans: What You Need to Know About the Latest Changes

The government is now accepting applications until Aug. 8 for forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. We have answers to some frequently asked questions about the program.

First Black Fed President Warns of Systemic Racism's Economic Toll

Raphael Bostic, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's president, is shining a light on how economic and social upheaval have changed how the central bank talks and thinks about racial and economic inequality.

Derby's Take: Fed Officials Eye Changed Economy Post Pandemic

Even as some recent data points to the U.S. economy starting to emerge from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic, there are hints that Federal Reserve officials are starting to brace for a changed world even if the pandemic is brought under control.

Why Investors Have Learned to Love Wind and Solar Power

After a stormy, dependent youth, the wind-and-solar-energy industries have matured into boring, profitable middle age. This year's plunging interest rates make that a more appealing proposition than ever for investors.

German Factory Orders Rebound

German manufacturing orders jumped 10.4% in May, a sharp rebound from the previous month, but still fell short of consensus forecasts.