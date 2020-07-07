Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/06 05:22:27 pm
3179.72 PTS   +1.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/07/2020 | 01:16am EDT
U.S. Business Groups Press China to Implement Trade Deal

As senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials plan to discuss China's compliance with a trade deal signed early this year, more than 40 American business groups called on Beijing to step up purchases of U.S. manufactured goods as well as energy and other products as part of the agreement. 

 
Service Sector in U.S. Shows Signs of Recovery

U.S. services industries showed signs of recovery in June as businesses took early steps to reopen following the easing of some of the coronavirus-related lockdowns, according to two surveys of purchasing managers. But a recent rise in coronavirus cases is overshadowing the gains. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise, Following Surge in Chinese Markets

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 jumped following the holiday weekend, lifted by shares of everything from medical technology companies to banks. 

 
Coronavirus Surges in Parts of U.S., but Some Reopenings Proceed

Parts of the country moved tentatively forward with reopening, as other regions continued to struggle to contain the monthslong coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Behind Oil's Rise Is a Historic Drop in U.S. Crude Output

U.S. crude supply is falling at its quickest pace ever, easing a global oil glut and spurring a swift recovery in fuel prices. 

 
Canadian Business Optimism Plunges To Lowest Level Since Financial Crisis

Business sentiment in Canada fell sharply during the months after regional governments imposed sweeping economic restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a Bank of Canada survey found. 

 
ESG Insights - Pandemic Plastic Use Threatens Green Efforts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw negative implications for businesses using single-use plastic, while the outlook for BP, Facebook, Air Liquide and the auto sector was more positive. 

 
First Black Fed President Warns of Systemic Racism's Economic Toll

Raphael Bostic, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's president, is shining a light on how economic and social upheaval have changed how the central bank talks and thinks about racial and economic inequality. 

 
Derby's Take: Fed Officials Eye Changed Economy Post Pandemic

Even as some recent data points to the U.S. economy starting to emerge from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic, there are hints that Federal Reserve officials are starting to brace for a changed world even if the pandemic is brought under control. 

 
Why Investors Have Learned to Love Wind and Solar Power

After a stormy, dependent youth, the wind-and-solar-energy industries have matured into boring, profitable middle age. This year's plunging interest rates make that a more appealing proposition than ever for investors.

Heatmap :
