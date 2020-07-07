U.S. Stocks Rise, Following Surge in Chinese Markets

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 jumped following the holiday weekend, lifted by shares of everything from medical technology companies to banks.

Coronavirus Surges in Parts of U.S., but Some Reopenings Proceed

Parts of the country moved tentatively forward with reopening, as other regions continued to struggle to contain the monthslong coronavirus pandemic.

German Industrial Output Jumps

German industrial production rose sharply in May as restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic eased, but the 7.8% increase was still below a consensus forecast.

RBA to Keep Rates Low for as Long as It Takes

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policy settings unchanged at its board meeting Tuesday and warned that economic uncertainty remains elevated with key regions like the state of Victoria still threatened by Covid-19-related lockdowns.

U.S. Business Groups Press China to Implement Trade Deal

As senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials plan to discuss China's compliance with a trade deal signed early this year, more than 40 American business groups called on Beijing to step up purchases of U.S. manufactured goods as well as energy and other products as part of the agreement.

Service Sector in U.S. Shows Signs of Recovery

U.S. services industries showed signs of recovery in June as businesses took early steps to reopen following the easing of some of the coronavirus-related lockdowns, according to two surveys of purchasing managers. But a recent rise in coronavirus cases is overshadowing the gains.

Behind Oil's Rise Is a Historic Drop in U.S. Crude Output

U.S. crude supply is falling at its quickest pace ever, easing a global oil glut and spurring a swift recovery in fuel prices.

Canadian Business Optimism Plunges To Lowest Level Since Financial Crisis

Business sentiment in Canada fell sharply during the months after regional governments imposed sweeping economic restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a Bank of Canada survey found.

ESG Insights - Pandemic Plastic Use Threatens Green Efforts

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw negative implications for businesses using single-use plastic, while the outlook for BP, Facebook, Air Liquide and the auto sector was more positive.

First Black Fed President Warns of Systemic Racism's Economic Toll

Raphael Bostic, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's president, is shining a light on how economic and social upheaval have changed how the central bank talks and thinks about racial and economic inequality.