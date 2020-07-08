Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead

The Dow and S&P 500 were little changed, while mainland Chinese shares extended a winning streak for a seventh consecutive day. 

 
U.K. Pumps Billions Into Its Ailing Economy to Keep Crisis at Bay

The U.K. government announced up to $38 billion in fresh stimulus measures intended to boost the country's economy as it exits lockdown, a path that is also being considered by other rich nations. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by 5.7 million barrels to 539.2 million barrels, but gasoline supplies fell sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
New Coronavirus Surges Slow Economic Recovery

Restaurant seating rates have fallen of late in Florida, California, Arizona and Texas. Foot traffic to businesses has ebbed in some states since late June. Internet searches for 'file for unemployment' in Arizona and Florida are rising. 

 
Gold ETF Inflows Hit Record as Bullion Rally Continues

Nearly $40 billion flowed into gold-backed exchange-traded funds in the first half of the year, topping the previous annual record and highlighting robust investor demand for precious metals during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Riskiest European Government Debt Rallies to Pre-Coronavirus Crisis Levels

Despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement earlier this year that it isn't the central bank's job to close yield spreads, that is precisely what it has done. 

 
U.S. Hits 3 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Infections continue to rise rapidly in populous states such as Florida and Texas, while others expanded quarantine requirements on inbound travel and New York City stepped up testing. 

 
Chinese Tech Firms Get Trading Boost From Hong Kong Listings

Hong Kong is becoming an active center for trading stock in some of China's largest technology groups, bolstering the case for more secondary listings of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. 

 
The Reopening Trade Is Stalling

Bets on a relatively smooth reopening of businesses across America are fizzling out in the stock market. Shares of hotels, airlines, restaurants and large event operators have suffered.

