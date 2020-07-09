U.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Edge Down in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week and the number receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs the labor market is healing.

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated

The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower after fresh data showed new unemployment claims continued to remain high last week.

America Is on a Lumber Binge

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared because of booming demand from home builders making up for lost time, a DIY explosion and a race among restaurants and bars to install outdoor seating.

Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight.

Vaccine Stock Soars, Rewarding Investor's Big Bet

Vaccine company Novavax traded at just 36 cents a share last May. The new coronavirus changed Novavax's financial future while delivering a windfall for an investor who made a recent big bet on the company.

Companies Raised Record Amounts Selling Stock During Crisis

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, companies looking to bolster their balance sheets have rushed to sell stock in record amounts. The result has been a resurgence in fees to Wall Street banks-a bounceback bankers and investors say could last through the fall.

Oil Went Below $0. Some Think It Will Rebound to $150 One Day.

Crude markets began the 2020s by nosediving below $0 a barrel for the first time. Investors and analysts are now trying to work out what the rest of the decade holds in store.

China Tries to Keep Market Exuberance Under Control

Chinese state media urged investors to think long-term, and authorities highlighted hundreds of operations making illegal loans against shares, showing that Beijing is eager to avoid stocks overshooting.

China's Yuan Rallies as Economy Recovers

China's yuan strengthened to levels last hit in March, as confidence builds that the country's economy is shaking off the coronavirus pandemic, and as local stock markets soar.

Miserable Economic Outlook Could Yield Record Gold Prices

The tumbling real yield on U.S. government bonds has helped drive gold prices higher-and there is little reason to expect yields to rebound in the near future.