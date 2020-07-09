Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Edge Down in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week and the number receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs the labor market is healing. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated

The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower after fresh data showed new unemployment claims continued to remain high last week. 

 
America Is on a Lumber Binge

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared because of booming demand from home builders making up for lost time, a DIY explosion and a race among restaurants and bars to install outdoor seating. 

 
Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight. 

 
Vaccine Stock Soars, Rewarding Investor's Big Bet

Vaccine company Novavax traded at just 36 cents a share last May. The new coronavirus changed Novavax's financial future while delivering a windfall for an investor who made a recent big bet on the company. 

 
Companies Raised Record Amounts Selling Stock During Crisis

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, companies looking to bolster their balance sheets have rushed to sell stock in record amounts. The result has been a resurgence in fees to Wall Street banks-a bounceback bankers and investors say could last through the fall. 

 
Oil Went Below $0. Some Think It Will Rebound to $150 One Day.

Crude markets began the 2020s by nosediving below $0 a barrel for the first time. Investors and analysts are now trying to work out what the rest of the decade holds in store. 

 
China Tries to Keep Market Exuberance Under Control

Chinese state media urged investors to think long-term, and authorities highlighted hundreds of operations making illegal loans against shares, showing that Beijing is eager to avoid stocks overshooting. 

 
China's Yuan Rallies as Economy Recovers

China's yuan strengthened to levels last hit in March, as confidence builds that the country's economy is shaking off the coronavirus pandemic, and as local stock markets soar. 

 
Miserable Economic Outlook Could Yield Record Gold Prices

The tumbling real yield on U.S. government bonds has helped drive gold prices higher-and there is little reason to expect yields to rebound in the near future.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 25634.33 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
GOLD -0.15% 1798.32 Delayed Quote.18.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.63% 42.22 Delayed Quote.-34.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.51% 10617.449938 Delayed Quote.22.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.88% 10418.033843 Delayed Quote.16.94%
NOVAVAX, INC. -1.70% 96.68 Delayed Quote.2,369.85%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 485 End-of-day quote.16.21%
S&P 500 -1.30% 3129.76 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.99129 Delayed Quote.0.92%
WTI -3.48% 39.535 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06aWall Street slips as surging virus cases dent recovery hopes
RE
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Lower As Jobless Claims Remain Ele..
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
06:19a'Disaster' U.S. earnings loom, but investors try and look beyond
RE
06:01aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher, Led by China Rally
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/08Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
RE
07/08Tech Up As Upward Momentum Lures Speculators To Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 141.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.19%
PENTAIR PLC 38.06 Delayed Quote.3.93%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 55.02 Delayed Quote.2.98%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 323.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.24%
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. 285.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.02%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 39.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.43%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.94%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 38.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.61%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 72.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-20.23%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 27.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-70.40%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group