S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/10 05:09:59 pm
3185.04 PTS   +1.05%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/12Nikkei rises on virus drug hopes, auto stocks surge
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/12/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Industrial Production, GDP and Retail Sales

Industrial output in the eurozone for May is expected to be up from April's record drop. China's economy likely returned to growth in the second quarter, while U.S. retail sales likely rose again in June. 

 
Coronavirus's Spread Broadens Across U.S.

New coronavirus infections topped 15,000 in Florida on Saturday, the largest one-day increase in any state since the start of the pandemic, while dozens of states around the country reported steady climbs in new cases as well. 

 
OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

 
Fed, Treasury Disagreements Slowed Lending Plan

Disagreements between leaders at the Fed and Treasury slowed the start of their flagship lending initiative for small and midsize businesses. 

 
Wall Street's Earnings Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Turbulence

More than 180 companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to the widest dispersion in earnings estimates in years. 

 
SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90% of current filers, including many hedge funds and mutual-fund firms. 

 
Treasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring

Long-term Treasury yields finished the day higher but not before dipping to fresh multimonth lows on concern over rising coronavirus cases. 

 
Trump Dims Hopes for New China Trade Deal

President Trump said that he is no longer thinking about negotiating a phase-two trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the countries has been badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Log Modest Weekly Gains

The Dow and S&P 500 closed higher as investors brushed off worries about a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery. 

 
Ample Supplies of Grain Run Up Against Weak Demand

U.S. farmers are expected to grow large corn and soybean crops this year-but it is unclear if an economy recovering from coronavirus will be strong enough to consume the harvest.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -3.06% 340.5 End-of-day quote.-12.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 42.572496 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.28% 28.11 End-of-day quote.-18.27%
WTI 0.20% 40.195 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 16.16 Delayed Quote.10.84%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 36.2 Delayed Quote.8.55%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 32.67 Delayed Quote.8.29%
NETFLIX, INC. 548.73 Delayed Quote.8.07%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.4 Delayed Quote.7.89%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 178.4 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
INCYTE CORPORATION 104.76 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 620.86 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
SYNOPSYS INC. 198.01 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 70.47 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
