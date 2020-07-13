Coronavirus's Spread Broadens Across U.S.

New coronavirus infections topped 15,000 in Florida on Saturday, the largest one-day increase in any state since the start of the pandemic, while dozens of states around the country reported steady climbs in new cases as well.

OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Economy Week Ahead: Industrial Production, GDP and Retail Sales

Industrial output in the eurozone for May is expected to be up from April's record drop. China's economy likely returned to growth in the second quarter, while U.S. retail sales likely rose again in June.

Stocks Log Modest Weekly Gains

The Dow and S&P 500 closed higher as investors brushed off worries about a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery.

Fed, Treasury Disagreements Slowed Lending Plan

Disagreements between leaders at the Fed and Treasury slowed the start of their flagship lending initiative for small and midsize businesses.

Wall Street's Earnings Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Turbulence

More than 180 companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to the widest dispersion in earnings estimates in years.

SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90% of current filers, including many hedge funds and mutual-fund firms.

Treasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring

Long-term Treasury yields finished the day higher but not before dipping to fresh multimonth lows on concern over rising coronavirus cases.

Trump Dims Hopes for New China Trade Deal

President Trump said that he is no longer thinking about negotiating a phase-two trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the countries has been badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ample Supplies of Grain Run Up Against Weak Demand

U.S. farmers are expected to grow large corn and soybean crops this year-but it is unclear if an economy recovering from coronavirus will be strong enough to consume the harvest.