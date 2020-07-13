Global Stocks Rise, Led by Chinese Market

International markets advanced, tracking an end-of-week rally in U.S. stocks, and buoyed by a weaker dollar.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 3.3 Million

States across the U.S. reported rising numbers of coronavirus cases, while India recorded another record single-day increase.

Economy Week Ahead: Industrial Production, GDP and Retail Sales

Industrial output in the eurozone for May is expected to be up from April's record drop. China's economy likely returned to growth in the second quarter, while U.S. retail sales likely rose again in June.

Attacking the Hong Kong Dollar Makes Little Sense for the U.S.

The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback would be a strange target in retaliation against Beijing, and doesn't seem particularly vulnerable either.

Chinese Data Center Stock Rally Does Not Compute

New infrastructure stimulus plans will provide a real boost, but valuations have gotten stretched and competition will likely intensify.

OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Fed, Treasury Disagreements Slowed Lending Plan

Disagreements between leaders at the Fed and Treasury slowed the start of their flagship lending initiative for small and midsize businesses.

Wall Street's Earnings Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Turbulence

More than 180 companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to the widest dispersion in earnings estimates in years.

SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90% of current filers, including many hedge funds and mutual-fund firms.

Treasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring

Long-term Treasury yields finished the day higher but not before dipping to fresh multimonth lows on concern over rising coronavirus cases.