MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/13 03:57:44 pm
3155.44 PTS   -0.93%
After hours
0.00%
3155.33 PTS
04:06pS&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
03:27pSilver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold -- Update
DJ
03:25pS&p 500 turns negative
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/13/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Tech Stocks Power Market Rally

Investors are looking for greater visibility on how banks and companies are coping with the economic disruption caused by coronavirus as earnings season kicks off. 

 
Fed's Williams: SOFR Rate System Has Performed Well During Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that a replacement for the scandal-plagued Libor interest-rate reference regime has fared well amid the stresses seen in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Blank-Check Boom Gets Boost From Coronavirus

With the IPO market rattled by Covid-19 and wild volatility, using a blank-check company has become a more attractive way to go public. So far in 2020, new listings of such vehicles have raised $12.1 billion. 

 
Tech-Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

Shares of technology companies have leapt ahead of the stock market, and despite a surge in coronavirus cases and the potential for fresh lockdowns, some analysts say it still isn't too late to catch the rally. 

 
Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices. 

 
Silver Soars, Outpacing Gains in S&P 500 and Gold

Silver prices climbed to their highest level in 10 months, lifted by factory re-openings and soaring investor demand for precious metals. 

 
Investors Find New Safe Place to Hide: Chinese Bonds

Foreign capital flowed into locally denominated Chinese government bonds in the second quarter at the fastest pace since late 2018. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 3.3 Million

States across the U.S. reported rising numbers of coronavirus cases, while India recorded another record single-day increase. 

 
Attacking the Hong Kong Dollar Makes Little Sense for the U.S.

The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback would be a strange target in retaliation against Beijing, and doesn't seem particularly vulnerable either. 

 
Chinese Data Center Stock Rally Does Not Compute

New infrastructure stimulus plans will provide a real boost, but valuations have gotten stretched and competition will likely intensify.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 26080.58 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.91% 41.977884 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 10608.425638 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.99% 10399.016042 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 -0.85% 3155.26 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
SILVER 1.42% 19.055 Delayed Quote.4.93%
WTI -1.15% 39.625 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
Top / Flop S&P 500
WYNN RESORTS 81.42 Delayed Quote.9.83%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 76.44 Delayed Quote.8.47%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69.52 Delayed Quote.8.47%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 48.57 Delayed Quote.6.23%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.78 Delayed Quote.5.90%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 188.66 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.311 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 291.49 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
ANALOG DEVICES 117.35 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
FORTINET, INC. 131.38 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
