Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session

A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled after California rolled back its reopening plans and Los Angeles schools said they would start the year online, spurring worries about another coronavirus lockdown.

Fed's Williams: SOFR Rate System Has Performed Well During Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that a replacement for the scandal-plagued Libor interest-rate reference regime has fared well amid the stresses seen in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic.

California Shuts Down Indoor Operations for Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters

California announced new restrictions, and Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the fifth time in a week as states across the U.S. struggled to contain a surge of new cases.

Lenders Oppose Federal Effort to Weaken Housing-Discrimination Rule

The rule change would increase the burden of proof on bringing discrimination cases to court.

Blank-Check Boom Gets Boost From Coronavirus

With the IPO market rattled by Covid-19 and wild volatility, using a blank-check company has become a more attractive way to go public. So far in 2020, new listings of such vehicles have raised $12.1 billion.

Tech-Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

Shares of technology companies have leapt ahead of the stock market, and despite a surge in coronavirus cases and the potential for fresh lockdowns, some analysts say it still isn't too late to catch the rally.

Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices.

Silver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold

Silver prices climbed to their highest level in nearly three years, lifted by factory reopenings and soaring investor demand for precious metals.

Investors Find New Safe Place to Hide: Chinese Bonds

Foreign capital flowed into locally denominated Chinese government bonds in the second quarter at the fastest pace since late 2018.

Attacking the Hong Kong Dollar Makes Little Sense for the U.S.

The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback would be a strange target in retaliation against Beijing, and doesn't seem particularly vulnerable either.