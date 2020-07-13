Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/13 05:10:57 pm
3155.22 PTS   -0.94%
After hours
0.00%
3155.13 PTS
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:03pStock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
04:43pS&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session

A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled after California rolled back its reopening plans and Los Angeles schools said they would start the year online, spurring worries about another coronavirus lockdown. 

 
Fed's Williams: SOFR Rate System Has Performed Well During Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that a replacement for the scandal-plagued Libor interest-rate reference regime has fared well amid the stresses seen in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
California Shuts Down Indoor Operations for Bars, Restaurants,  Movie Theaters

California announced new restrictions, and Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the fifth time in a week as states across the U.S. struggled to contain a surge of new cases. 

 
Lenders Oppose Federal Effort to Weaken Housing-Discrimination Rule

The rule change would increase the burden of proof on bringing discrimination cases to court. 

 
Blank-Check Boom Gets Boost From Coronavirus

With the IPO market rattled by Covid-19 and wild volatility, using a blank-check company has become a more attractive way to go public. So far in 2020, new listings of such vehicles have raised $12.1 billion. 

 
Tech-Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

Shares of technology companies have leapt ahead of the stock market, and despite a surge in coronavirus cases and the potential for fresh lockdowns, some analysts say it still isn't too late to catch the rally. 

 
Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices. 

 
Silver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold

Silver prices climbed to their highest level in nearly three years, lifted by factory reopenings and soaring investor demand for precious metals. 

 
Investors Find New Safe Place to Hide: Chinese Bonds

Foreign capital flowed into locally denominated Chinese government bonds in the second quarter at the fastest pace since late 2018. 

 
Attacking the Hong Kong Dollar Makes Little Sense for the U.S.

The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback would be a strange target in retaliation against Beijing, and doesn't seem particularly vulnerable either.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.42% 42.19 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
SILVER 1.51% 19.0645 Delayed Quote.4.93%
WTI -1.32% 39.585 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:03pStock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
04:43pS&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
04:21pStock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
04:21pDollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data
RE
04:20pDollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data
RE
04:19pDollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pStock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
03:27pSilver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WYNN RESORTS 81.265 Delayed Quote.9.63%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 76.6 Delayed Quote.8.70%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69.29 Delayed Quote.8.11%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 48.53 Delayed Quote.6.15%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.88%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.28 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
ANALOG DEVICES 117.25 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 290.25 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
FORTINET, INC. 131.12 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group