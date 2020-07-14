Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/14/2020 | 01:16am EDT
China's Foreign Trade Grew in June

China's imports and exports rose in June from a year earlier, mainly reflecting improving demand at home and abroad as the country largely brought the coronavirus pandemic under control and some developed countries began reopening. 

 
Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session

A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled after California rolled back its reopening plans and Los Angeles schools said they would start the year online, spurring worries about another coronavirus lockdown. 

 
U.S. Shifts Policy, Rejects Most Chinese Maritime Claims in South China Sea

The U.S. declared its formal opposition to a swath of Chinese claims in the South China Sea, in an unusually direct challenge to Beijing's efforts to assert control in the strategic waters. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Coronavirus Case Surge Has Slowed Pace of Recovery

Recent U.S. economic data points to a slowing recovery as the number of cases of illness related to the coronavirus pandemic surge across the country, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday. 

 
U.S. 12-Month Deficit Hits $3 Trillion as Virus Stimulus Spending Soars

The U.S. budget deficit reached $3 trillion in the 12 months through June as stimulus spending soared and tax revenue plunged, putting the federal government on pace to register the largest annual deficit as a share of the economy since World War II. 

 
OPEC Was Under Pressure Even Before Covid-19

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended global oil markets, the influence of OPEC-and the group's revenues-were under pressure from competitors and the declining value of its crude, new cartel data show. 

 
Fed's Williams: SOFR Rate System Has Performed Well During Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that a replacement for the scandal-plagued Libor interest-rate reference regime has fared well amid the stresses seen in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Australia's Business Conditions Improved in June

Australia's business conditions and confidence climbed in June, but fresh headwinds are likely to develop as virus-related lockdowns of businesses have been reinstated in key regions like Melbourne, according to National Australia Bank. 

 
U.K. Retailers Reverse Negative Sales Trend in June

U.K. retailers enjoyed the first signs of sales recovery in June as coronavirus restrictions eased, but the end of the crisis remains far away, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium. 

 
Silver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold

Silver prices climbed to their highest level in nearly three years, lifted by factory reopenings and soaring investor demand for precious metals.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.69474 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.73% 41.94 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1.74% 18.17 End-of-day quote.-26.23%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
SILVER -0.57% 18.99 Delayed Quote.5.38%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.00% 0.147 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
WTI -0.85% 39.255 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
