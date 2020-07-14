Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Brainard Sees Substantial Economic Risks and Slow Recovery

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the broad recovery seen in recent months was due largely to "rapid and sizable fiscal support," such as one-time relief payments and unemployment insurance benefits that are set to expire in the coming weeks. 

 
U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

The S&P 500 climbed as investors digested second-quarter results from some of the biggest banks for insights into the health of the U.S. economy and its lenders. 

 
U.S. June Consumer Prices Rose Sharply

U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in June while states were broadening efforts to reopen, with costs snapping back for products and services that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Sobering Economic Data From Europe, Asia Dash Hopes for Swift Recovery

Early data suggest the recovery from the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic could take longer than originally hoped, with countries facing a long slog to recover lost jobs and income. 

 
Private-Debt Fundraising Gains Popularity as Credit Stress Returns

Distressed-debt investing, long neglected by investors, is showing signs it could thrive under the pandemic. 

 
Auto Makers Grapple With Worker No-Shows as Covid-19 Cases Surge

General Motors and Ford are struggling to keep workers on the job as coronavirus cases increase, forcing the companies to cut shifts, hire new workers and transfer others to fill vacant roles. 

 
Surge in Covid-19 Cases Forces States to Tighten Rules

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to grow in dozens of states, as some officials instituted fresh containment measures and others examined how reopening plans failed to anticipate surges in new infections and related hospitalizations. 

 
China's Imports and Exports Rebound as Coronavirus Fades in World's Second-Largest Economy

Chinese imports from the U.S. rose for the first time since the new coronavirus emerged earlier this year, showcasing Beijing's post-pandemic purchasing power even as political tension between the world's two largest economies continues to rise. 

 
Taxpayers Race to File Refund Claims if Obamacare Is Struck Down

Taxpayers and their advisers are rushing to file claims for refunds of 2016 taxes in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down. For many higher earners who could benefit, the deadline to file such claims is Wednesday. 

 
South Korea Proposes $130B 'New Deal' to Spur Post-Pandemic Growth

Under the proposed plans, the country would inject 160 trillion won into new industries to create 1.9 million new jobs over the next five years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.13% 26642.59 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.14% 25.64 Delayed Quote.-29.95%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 10689.520484 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 10488.577408 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 1.34% 3197.52 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
