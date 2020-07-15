Fed's Brainard Sees Substantial Economic Risks and Slow Recovery

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the broad recovery seen in recent months was due largely to "rapid and sizable fiscal support," such as one-time relief payments and unemployment insurance benefits that are set to expire in the coming weeks.

Fed's Bullard Says Economy Can Rebound in Second Half of Year

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that as the economy adapts to the coronavirus pandemic, a solid recovery and a substantial decline in what is now a very high unemployment rate are both possible.

Surge in Covid-19 Cases Forces States to Tighten Rules

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to grow in dozens of states, as some officials instituted fresh containment measures and others examined how reopening plans failed to anticipate surges in new infections and related hospitalizations.

U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

The S&P 500 climbed as investors digested second-quarter results from some of the biggest banks for insights into the health of the U.S. economy and its lenders.

BOJ Cuts Economic Growth Forecast, Stands Pat on Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan lowered its economic growth forecast on Wednesday in a reflection of the coronavirus pandemic, and kept its monetary policy unchanged.

Jump in Coronavirus Cases Could Jeopardize Oil Market Recovery, OPEC Says

Even a record-breaking rise in oil demand next year won't be enough to spur a recovery back to pre-coronavirus levels, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. June Consumer Prices Rose Sharply

U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in June while states were broadening efforts to reopen, with costs snapping back for products and services that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sobering Economic Data From Europe, Asia Dash Hopes for Swift Recovery

Early data suggest the recovery from the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic could take longer than originally hoped, with countries facing a long slog to recover lost jobs and income.

Private-Debt Fundraising Gains Popularity as Credit Stress Returns

Distressed-debt investing, long neglected by investors, is showing signs it could thrive under the pandemic.

China's Central Bank Injects $57.08 Billion Into Banking System

China's central bank injected $57.08 billion of liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility in a bid to extend its lending to banks due later in the month.