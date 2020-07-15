OPEC and Russia-led Oil Alliance Agree to Increase Production

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is recovering following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Fed's Harker Says Uncertainty Over Economic Outlook Is Rising

Resurgence of coronavirus cases are adding uncertainty to what is likely to be a slow recovery for the U.S. economy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker.

U.S. Stocks Rise After Promising Vaccine Study

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as investors cheered promising results from the study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine and Goldman Sachs reported earnings that beat expectations.

Oil Prices Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Inventories

Oil prices rose, trading around a 4 1/2 -month high with investors hoping for faster-than-expected coronavirus vaccine development and weighing a sizable drop in domestic crude stockpiles.

U.S. Industrial Production Picked Up Again in June

U.S. manufacturing increased in June for the second straight month, a sign of economic recovery in the weeks before the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would keep it at that level until economic slack is absorbed.

Health Insurers' Coronavirus Boost Is Likely to Last

Higher profits in the wake of the pandemic won't reverse quickly as elective surgeries return to normal.

ESG Investing in the Pandemic Shows Power of Luck

Grading environmental, social and governance investing on performance is tricky-and where an ESG index may have beat the market in recent months likely had little to do with ESG issues.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.5 million barrels to 531.7 million barrels. That leaves inventories about 17% above the five-year average, the the Energy Information Administration. Analysts predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 1.3 million barrels from the prior week.

With U.S. Backing, U.N. Confronts Tehran Over Nuclear Work

Rafael Grossi spent more than a decade sleuthing around Iran's nuclear activities. Now he leads global efforts to contain that work and is facing down Tehran in an increasingly tense test of the United Nations' atomic agency's authority.