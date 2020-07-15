Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
07/15 09:41:40 pm
3226.79 PTS   +0.92%
03:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12pGlobal stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
OPEC and Russia-led Oil Alliance Agree to Increase Production

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is recovering following coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

 
Fed's Harker Says Uncertainty Over Economic Outlook Is Rising

Resurgence of coronavirus cases are adding uncertainty to what is likely to be a slow recovery for the U.S. economy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise After Promising Vaccine Study

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as investors cheered promising results from the study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine and Goldman Sachs reported earnings that beat expectations. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Inventories

Oil prices rose, trading around a 4 1/2 -month high with investors hoping for faster-than-expected coronavirus vaccine development and weighing a sizable drop in domestic crude stockpiles. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Picked Up Again in June

U.S. manufacturing increased in June for the second straight month, a sign of economic recovery in the weeks before the recent surge in coronavirus cases. 

 
Bank of Canada Signals Low Rates for a Long Time

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and signaled it is likely to remain at that level for at least two years as the economy gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and measures to contain it. 

 
Covid-19 Whiplash Jolts California's Small Businesses

Capacity restrictions, stringent cleaning protocols, conflicting guidance from authorities at different levels of government and concerned clients have damped reopenings in California. 

 
Health Insurers' Coronavirus Boost Is Likely to Last

Higher profits in the wake of the pandemic won't reverse quickly as elective surgeries return to normal. 

 
ESG Investing in the Pandemic Shows Power of Luck

Grading environmental, social and governance investing on performance is tricky-and where an ESG index may have beat the market in recent months likely had little to do with ESG issues. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.5 million barrels to 531.7 million barrels. That leaves inventories about 17% above the five-year average, the the Energy Information Administration. Analysts predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 1.3 million barrels from the prior week.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.46% 26776.69 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.46% 43.66 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 10671.833567 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 10524.382703 Delayed Quote.16.90%
S&P 500 0.62% 3218.38 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.05% 216.425 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 70.96084 Delayed Quote.14.18%
WTI 1.25% 41.015 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.73%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 17.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.39%
HANESBRANDS INC. 14.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.26%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.25%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 36.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.23%
KLA CORPORATION 196.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.41%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.64%
FORTINET, INC. 128.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.52%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 37.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.55%
BALL CORPORATION 69.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.41%
