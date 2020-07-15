China's Economy Expands in Second Quarter

China's economy in the second quarter expanded 3.2% from a year earlier, rebounding from a historic coronavirus-induced contraction in the first three months of the year.

U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine Study

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as investors cheered promising results from the study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine and Goldman Sachs reported earnings that beat expectations.

OPEC and Russia-led Oil Alliance Agree to Increase Production

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is recovering following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

China Property Investment Grew in 1H

Property investment in China rose in the first half of the year as the country recovered from economic crisis, showing Beijing's tolerance of the property-investment boom given that it can spur economic growth.

Bank of Korea Holds Rate at Record Low

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low as expected on Thursday, aiming to prop up the pandemic-hit economy as concerns simmer about rising property prices.

Fed's Harker Says Uncertainty Over Economic Outlook Is Rising

Resurgence of coronavirus cases are adding uncertainty to what is likely to be a slow recovery for the U.S. economy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker.

Australia's Job Market Enters Recovery Mode

Australia's job market moved into recovery mode in June with 210,800 jobs added to the economy, though June's unemployment rate rose to 7.4% from May's 7.1% as more people were counted as looking for work.

Oil Prices Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Inventories

U.S. crude prices hit a fresh 4 1/2 -month high with investors hoping for faster-than-expected coronavirus vaccine development and weighing a sizable drop in domestic crude stockpiles.

U.S. Industrial Production Picked Up Again in June

U.S. manufacturing increased in June for the second straight month, a sign of economic recovery in the weeks before the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Bank of Canada Signals Low Rates for a Long Time

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and signaled it is likely to remain at that level for at least two years as the economy gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and measures to contain it.