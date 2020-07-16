U.S. Retail Sales Rose 7.5% in June as Stores Reopened

U.S. retail sales increased 7.5% in June as stores and restaurants reopened and consumers bought big-ticket items and resumed clothing purchases, but a recent rise in virus cases could again damp spending. Jobless claims held nearly steady in the latest week.

30-Year Mortgage Rate Reaches Lowest Level Ever: 2.98%

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years of record keeping. It is the third consecutive week and the seventh time this year that rates on America's most popular home loan have hit a fresh low.

U.S. Stocks Slide as Economic Concerns Flare Up

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 slipped amid fresh concerns about rising coronavirus infections and the global economy's faltering recovery from the pandemic.

U.S. Jobless Claims Held Nearly Steady at 1.3 Million in July 11 Week

Data suggest an increased number of Covid-19 cases in some states and related restrictions on businesses is causing the labor market's healing to stall.

ECB Leaves Monetary Stimulus Unchanged as It Assesses Pandemic's Economic Pain

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the eurozone economy is experiencing a significant economic rebound but faces a highly uncertain road to full recovery, as the bank left its large monetary stimulus unchanged.

China's Economy Appears Back on Track, but Challenges Remain

China reported a robust rebound in the second quarter. The question now is whether China has seen the best of the recovery, as Beijing faces a daunting set of challenges through the end of the year.

China's Epic Property Boom Doesn't Stop for Covid Pandemic

The Chinese real-estate bubble eclipses the one in U.S. housing in the 2000s. Desperate buyers fear other investments will suffer from global economic slowdown. "Property has hijacked China's economy," said one would-be buyer.

China Is First Major Economy to Return to Growth Since Coronavirus Pandemic

China's economy expanded 3.2% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, rebounding from a historic coronavirus-induced contraction in the first three months of the year.

Global Coronavirus Cases Hit a Single-Day High

The world saw a record single-day increase in coronavirus infections Wednesday, a day after the U.S. set a high for new cases, as the deadly pathogen continued to spreak.