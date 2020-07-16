Fed's Williams Says Fed Is Striving to Get Economy on Track; Fiscal Effort 'Essential'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said Thursday the U.S. central bank's emergency-lending efforts during the coronavirus pandemic helped restore markets to health, adding that financial support for Americans will be essential to navigate the crisis.

U.S. Stocks Slide as Economic Concerns Flare Up

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 slipped amid fresh concerns about rising coronavirus infections and the global economy's faltering recovery from the pandemic.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 7.5% in June as Stores Reopened

Consumers bought big-ticket items and resumed clothing purchases as stores and restaurants reopened, but a recent surge in infections could again damp spending. Jobless claims held nearly steady in the latest week.

Barr Warns Executives on Pushing Policies at Behest of China

The Attorney General took aim at a range of American companies and industries for what he described as a willingness to accede to authoritarian demands from the Chinese government.

30-Year Mortgage Rate Reaches Lowest Level Ever: 2.98%

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years of record keeping. It is the third consecutive week and the seventh time this year that rates on America's most popular home loan have hit a fresh low.

U.S. Jobless Claims Held Nearly Steady at 1.3 Million in July 11 Week

Data suggest an increased number of Covid-19 cases in some states and related restrictions on businesses is causing the labor market's healing to stall.

ECB Leaves Monetary Stimulus Unchanged as It Assesses Pandemic's Economic Pain

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the eurozone economy is rebounding strongly but faces a highly uncertain outlook, as the bank left its large monetary stimulus unchanged.

The $52 Trillion Bubble: China Grapples with Epic Property Boom

The Chinese real-estate surge eclipses the one in U.S. housing in the 2000s. Desperate buyers are undeterred by the Covid pandemic, fearing other investments will suffer from the global economic slowdown.

Analysis: America Second? China's Recovery Is Accelerating

China's strategy of draconian early lockdowns followed by modest stimulus is paying economic dividends.

Confirmed U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 3.5 Million

The pandemic continued its sweep through the U.S. as infections surpassed 3.5 million, a little over a week after crossing the 3 million mark. Newly reported cases globally reached a single-day record of 230,400.