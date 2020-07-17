U.S. Housing Starts Surged in June

Construction of new homes in the U.S. increased sharply in June as the country continued to reopen, data from the Commerce Department showed Friday.

S&P 500 Edges Up, Signaling Muted Gains for the Week

The S&P 500 ticked higher, putting the index on track for modest gains this week as a sharp rally in American markets shows signs of faltering.

Fed Unveils Plan to Extend Emergency Loans to Nonprofits

The central bank formally unveiled terms that will allow nonprofit organizations to borrow through its $600 billion loan program for small and midsize businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Kaplan Open to Overshooting Inflation Target to Provide More Support

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is receptive to changes the central bank has considered to its policy-making framework that would allow interest rates to remain lower for longer by allowing inflation to rise modestly above its 2% target for some time.

Jobs Recovery Shows Signs of Slowing as Coronavirus Surges

The U.S. labor-market recovery is losing momentum as a surge in coronavirus cases triggers heightened employer uncertainty and consumer caution.

Chinese Regulators Take Over Nine Financial Institutions

Chinese financial regulators took over nine financial institutions they said broke rules and added risk to a financial system facing increasing headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit New Daily Record; Officials Squabble Over Mask-Wearing

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. neared 3.6 million as the country posted a single-day record of more than 77,000 new infections.

SEC Urged to Help Diversify Asset-Management Industry

Regulators should find ways to make the asset-management industry more inclusive of minority- and women-owned firms, a diverse group of investors told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday

Beneath Bond Market's Surface, Tumbling Real Yields Boost Other Assets

U.S. Treasury yields have fallen close to record lows when adjusted for expected inflation, providing an extra boost to riskier assets in response to both better economic data and the promise of continued monetary stimulus.

European Leaders Seek Historic Virus Bailout Deal at First Gathering in Months

European Union leaders are meeting in person for the first time in five months, hoping the human touch will allow them to seal a EUR1.8 trillion ($2 trillion) spending plan intended to lift the region out of the coronavirus crisis.