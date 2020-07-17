Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
07/17 05:11:31 pm
3224.73 PTS   +0.28%
After hours
%
PTS
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up, Logs Modest Weekly Gain
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
S&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
S&P 500 Edges Up, Ending a Week of Muted Gains

The S&P 500 ticked higher, giving the index modest gains for the week as a sharp rally in American markets shows signs of faltering. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Unsuccessful Virus Response Would Darken Economic Outlook

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said his outlook for the U.S. economy is more pessimistic than some of his colleagues because of his concerns about an inadequate public-health response to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Surged in June

Construction of new homes in the U.S. increased sharply in June as the country continued to reopen, with data showing housing starts rose by 17.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.186 million. 

 
Fed Unveils Plan to Extend Emergency Loans to Nonprofits

The central bank formally unveiled terms that will allow nonprofit organizations to borrow through its $600 billion loan program for small and midsize businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Open to Overshooting Inflation Target to Provide More Support

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is receptive to changes the central bank has considered to its policy-making framework that would allow interest rates to remain lower for longer by allowing inflation to rise modestly above its 2% target for some time. 

 
Bond Funds Clash In Ecuador Restructuring

Days after announcing a debt restructuring with some of the largest emerging-markets bond funds in the world, Ecuador is holding talks with a separate group of investors about potentially changing the deal. 

 
Jobs Recovery Shows Signs of Slowing as Coronavirus Surges

Job openings are down in July and Google searches for "file for unemployment" are creeping up as the spread of Covid-19 makes businesses uncertain and consumers cautious. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Chinese Regulators Take Over Nine Financial Institutions

Chinese financial regulators took over nine financial institutions they said broke rules and added risk to a financial system facing increasing headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit New Daily Record; Officials Squabble Over Mask-Wearing

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. neared 3.6 million as the country posted a single-day record of more than 77,000 new infections.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.13% 1516.85 Delayed Quote.13.11%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.78% 15.27 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 26671.95 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.69% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 10645.219818 Delayed Quote.22.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.28% 10503.190049 Delayed Quote.16.73%
S&P 500 0.28% 3224.73 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
WTI -0.49% 40.575 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
Categories
