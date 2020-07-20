Log in
07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Rise as Investors Weigh Vaccine Hopes, Recovery

Nasdaq closed at a fresh record and the S&P 500 edged higher as investors digested optimistic news about coronavirus vaccine prospects along with hurdles facing fresh stimulus packages. 

 
Cities Move to Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions, as U.S. Cases Surge

Cities grappled with rolling back the reopening of their economies as new coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. continued to surge, reaching nearly 3.8 million. 

 
For Some Stocks, Bad News Is Now Good News

The coronavirus has upended expectations for the riskiness of individual stocks, a shift that has stoked major indexes' recovery and shaken up sectors from technology to real estate. 

 
Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations

Investors welcomed signs of progress in the European Union's negotiations over a landmark economic recovery plan, pushing down government borrowing costs and boosting the euro to a four-month high. 

 
Investors Bet Europe's Recovery Will Have Green Tint

Investors are betting these firms will benefit from the European Union's ambitious proposal to stop damaging the environment by 2050, which the bloc aims to bake into its economic recovery plan. 

 
EU Leaders Close In on Coronavirus Recovery Plan Deal

European Union leaders were closing in on an agreement late Monday for a likely $2.06 trillion coronavirus spending package meant to put the bloc's slumping economy back on its feet. 

 
Japan Exports Fell in June But Trade With China Showed Signs of Recovery

Japan's exports declined for the 19th straight month in June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though trade with China showed some signs of recovery. 

 
As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work. 

 
'A Powerful Force': Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge

Some momentum stocks, like Tesla, have yet to record a full-year profit, but their future potential and recent stock performance have still attracted hordes of buyers. 

 
Companies Set to Chronicle Troughs of the Pandemic as They Report Earnings

Businesses are beginning to give investors their first, full look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on their balance sheets.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26680.87 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NASDAQ 100 2.88% 10952.075761 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.51% 10767.092145 Delayed Quote.17.06%
S&P 500 0.84% 3251.84 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
