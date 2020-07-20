Stocks Rise as Investors Weigh Vaccine Hopes, Recovery

Nasdaq closed at a record and the S&P 500 edged higher as investors digested optimistic news about coronavirus vaccine prospects.

Cities Move to Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions, as U.S. Cases Surge

Cities grappled with rolling back the reopening of their economies as new coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. continued to surge, reaching nearly 3.8 million.

For Some Stocks, Bad News Is Now Good News

The coronavirus has upended expectations for the riskiness of individual stocks, a shift that has stoked major indexes' recovery and shaken up sectors from technology to real estate.

Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations

Investors welcomed signs of progress in the European Union's negotiations over a landmark economic recovery plan, pushing down government borrowing costs and boosting the euro to a four-month high.

Australia Extends Covid-19 Job Protection Programs

Australia's government extended stimulus programs designed to protect jobs, as authorities struggle to get a Covid-19 outbreak in the southeast of the country under control.

Investors Bet Europe's Recovery Will Have Green Tint

Investors are betting these firms will benefit from the European Union's ambitious proposal to stop damaging the environment by 2050, which the bloc aims to bake into its economic recovery plan.

EU Leaders Close In on Coronavirus Recovery Plan Deal

European Union leaders were closing in on an agreement late Monday for a likely $2.06 trillion coronavirus spending package meant to put the bloc's slumping economy back on its feet.

U.S. Companies Get Tax Reprieve in IRS Foreign-Income Rules

The Treasury Department relaxed some tax rules on U.S.-based multinational corporations, issuing final regulations that give relief to companies operating in high-tax foreign countries.

Japan Exports Fell in June But Trade With China Showed Signs of Recovery

Japan's exports declined for the 19th straight month in June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though trade with China showed some signs of recovery.

As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work.