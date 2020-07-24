Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
07/24 05:42:11 pm
3221.29 PTS   -0.44%
11:40aWRAPUP 1-U.S. new home sales shine in June; business activity picks up
RE
11:16aGlobal shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Slide as China Tensions Flare

The Dow and S&P 500 fell in early trading after China's main benchmark stock index retreated almost 4% following signs of further deterioration in U.S.-China relations. 

 
Europe's Post-Lockdown Rebound Bodes Well for Global Economy

Europe's economy bounced back strongly in July, according to fresh surveys, as households and businesses emerged from lockdowns to bolster hopes that low levels of infection could lay the groundwork for a recovery this year. 

 
Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic Drive U.S. Jobs Recovery

Health-care providers and restaurants-which closed during pandemic lockdowns-have recalled millions of laid-off workers. Increased demand has boosted job growth in the logistics, financial-services and retail industries. 

 
Senate Republicans' Coronavirus Plan Delayed Over Disagreements

Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House on unemployment insurance and direct cash payments. 

 
Russia Cuts Interest Rates to Record Low

The central bank cut its key interest rate as the pandemic pushed the economy into a deep recession and forced President Vladimir Putin this week to delay a flagship $360 billion national development plan by six years. 

 
State-Run Investors Shun Stocks, but Embrace Risk

State-controlled funds, among the world's wealthiest asset managers, entered the coronavirus pandemic with the least money allocated to stocks in six years. That isn't because they are looking for safety. 

 
Foreign Investors Flee Turkey's Bond Market

Bond investors are retreating from Turkey, adding to the pressure on an economy long seen as dependent on foreign funding. 

 
China Orders U.S. to Close Consulate in Retaliatory Move

Beijing ordered the closure of the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, retaliating against Washington's decision to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 144,000

The U.S. saw more than 68,000 new cases of coronavirus Thursday as several states reported record single-day fatalities. The nation accounts for more than a quarter of the more than 15.5 million coronavirus cases world-wide.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 26547.33 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 10536.899167 Delayed Quote.21.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.53% 10412.938372 Delayed Quote.16.59%
S&P 500 -0.38% 3224.46 Delayed Quote.0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.66% 71.6979 Delayed Quote.14.64%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.16% 6.8474 Delayed Quote.15.06%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 68.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.98%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 29.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.90%
VERISIGN 212.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.34%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 156.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. 12.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.67%
EQUIFAX INC. 168.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.48%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 15.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.50%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.61%
KLA CORPORATION 191.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.08%
INTEL CORPORATION 51.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.40%
