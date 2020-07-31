Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 came back to post Friday gains, while Apple soared 10% after Thursday's earnings highlighted the resilience of their operations during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Lawmakers Urge FTC Probe of Mobile Ad Industry's Tracking of Consumers

A group of members of Congress is asking the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into the mobile advertising industry's practice of covertly tracking consumers using digital display ads. 

 
Virus Worries Cloud Spending Rebound

Consumers increased spending 5.6% in June but appear to have pulled back since then, restraining the economy's recovery from the pandemic. 

 
Wells Fargo Sold Assets Amid Market Turmoil to Stay Within Fed's Limits

Wells Fargo unloaded hundreds of millions of dollars of assets during this spring's market collapse to stay out of trouble with the Federal Reserve. 

 
Europe Plunges Into Recession as Economy Suffers Record Contraction

Stringent lockdowns weighed heavily on Europe's economy in the second quarter, causing a record decline that was even more severe than in the U.S. 

 
Coronavirus Is the Crisis Bank Investors Have Waited For

Bank share prices have trailed the market and have been particularly hard hit in recent months. But some investors are betting the pandemic is setting the stage for a rally. 

 
China's Manufacturing Recovery Picks Up the Pace

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, marking the fifth consecutive month that factory activity expanded. 

 
Eurozone Economy Tumbles 12.1%

The eurozone economy shrank at the fastest pace ever recorded during the second quarter, as lockdowns imposed to limit the coronavirus brought much business activity to a standstill. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
French Economy Slumps 13.8%

France's economy suffered its biggest contraction on record in the second quarter due to the lockdown enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.29.46%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.04% 15.49 Delayed Quote.-40.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 26428.32 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 43.62 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
NASDAQ 100 1.78% 10905.881114 Delayed Quote.22.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.49% 10745.274812 Delayed Quote.18.00%
S&P 500 0.77% 3271.12 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.58% 24.26 Delayed Quote.-54.18%
WTI 0.41% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
