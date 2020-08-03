Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/31 05:07:39 pm
3271.12 PTS   +0.77%
01:21aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:18aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Trade and Jobs

The U.S. jobs report for July will cap a full week of data that should shed light on the global pace of recovery from the recession triggered by Covid-19. 

 
China Caixin PMI Hit Highest Level in Nearly a Decade

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to 52.8 in July, its highest level in more than nine years, boosted by accelerated production and recovering demand. 

 
Fed Weighs Abandoning Pre-Emptive Rate Moves to Curb Inflation

The U.S. central bank is preparing to effectively abandon its strategy of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to head off higher inflation, a practice it has followed for more than three decades. 

 
Democratic, Administration Negotiators at Loggerheads Over $600 Jobless Benefit

Democrats and Republicans remained at odds in weekend negotiations on a new coronavirus economic relief package, including aid to replace the federal $600-a-week boost to unemployment benefits that expired Friday. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rose to Monthly Record in July

The death toll passed 154,000 nationwide, and White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the pandemic is more pervasive in the country than at any other time. 

 
Bitcoin Is Riding High Again as Investors Embrace Risk

The market boom that pushed stocks, bonds and commodities to their best combined four-month spurt in decades has found its way into the most notoriously volatile and speculative asset on the planet: bitcoin. 

 
July Jobs Data Will Provide Clues on Strength of the Recovery

Friday's report will show whether the labor market's healing continued or sputtered amid rising Covid-19 cases and deaths. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 came back to post Friday gains, while Apple soared 10% after Thursday's earnings highlighted the resilience of their operations during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Cases Rise in Europe as Youth Hit Beaches and Bars

Young people are letting loose across Europe, fueling a surge in coronavirus infections that is imperiling hard-won gains against the pathogen. 

 
Behind the Vast Market Rally: A Tumbling Dollar

The dollar has made a sharp U-turn this summer following a long rally, confounding many traders, but potentially adding fuel to this year's surprising stock-market rebound.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.44.74%
BITCOIN - EURO -1.56% 9495.785 Real-time Quote.48.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 26428.32 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
NASDAQ 100 1.78% 10905.881114 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.49% 10745.274812 Delayed Quote.19.76%
S&P 500 0.77% 3271.12 Delayed Quote.1.25%
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 425.04 Delayed Quote.10.47%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 171.85 Delayed Quote.9.68%
FACEBOOK 253.67 Delayed Quote.8.17%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 96.33 Delayed Quote.6.96%
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. 55.94 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WESTROCK COMPANY 26.86 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
WYNN RESORTS 72.43 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 27.87 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 16.4 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 10.52 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
