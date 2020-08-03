Log in
08/03/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Global Factories Increase Production but Overseas Demand Remains Soft

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade and suggested a long and precarious road ahead for the global economy. 

 
Covid Expands the Federal Reserve's Role as Backup Lender to the World

When the coronavirus halted the global economy in March, the U.S. central bank lent massively to counterparts abroad. The action-among its most significant expansions of power yet-cemented the dollar's dominance. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as big technology companies surged and the U.S. registered its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in weeks. 

 
U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 47,000 new coronavirus cases, the smallest daily increase in almost four weeks, despite signs of an uptick in new infections in some Northeast and Midwest states. 

 
Hedge-Fund Launches Pick Up Despite Covid-19 Pandemic

Hedge-fund manager Gaurav Kapadia has raised more than $1 billion in committed capital for his new firm, XN LP, according to people familiar with the fund, and is up 7.4% after fees in its public investments since its July 1 start. 

 
Coffee Drinkers Stay Home, Hitting Some Beans Harder Than Others

The coffee bean market has bifurcated since lockdowns forced a shift in consumer behavior. Futures linked to arabica beans, which are popular in cafes and restaurants, have fallen much more than those tied to robusta beans, which are consumed largely at home. 

 
Democratic, Administration Negotiators at Loggerheads Over $600 Jobless Benefit

Democrats and Republicans remained at odds in weekend negotiations on a new coronavirus economic relief package, including aid to replace the federal $600-a-week boost to unemployment benefits that expired Friday. 

 
7-Eleven's $21 Billion Deal Could Be a Marathon

The massive deal makes strategic sense but still looks pricey, particularly given the struggling state of the U.S. petroleum industry. 

 
Nasdaq Indexes Lead Way on Both Sides of Atlantic

In the U.S. the stock-exchange operator's indexes are the country's best-performing major stock benchmarks this year. In Europe, the Nasdaq-owned Copenhagen exchange's index is leading the charge. 

 
Fed Weighs Abandoning Pre-Emptive Rate Moves to Curb Inflation

The U.S. central bank is preparing to effectively abandon its strategy of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to head off higher inflation, a practice it has followed for more than three decades.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.93% 26679.81 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
NASDAQ 100 1.44% 11061.051064 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.47% 10902.196204 Delayed Quote.19.76%
S&P 500 0.82% 3298.29 Delayed Quote.1.25%
