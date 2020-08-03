Argentina Near $65 Billion Restructuring Deal With Bondholders

The government is finalizing an agreement with its biggest private creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt and resolve the country's third sovereign default this century, according to people involved in the talks.

U.S. Will Borrow Estimated $2 Trillion in Second Half of 2020, Treasury Says

The U.S. expects to borrow an additional $2 trillion in the second half of the year as federal spending ramps up to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as big technology companies surged and the U.S. registered its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in weeks.

Democrats, White House Upbeat After New Talks on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Democratic leaders and White House officials sounded cautiously upbeat notes after another round of talks Monday on a new coronavirus aid package.

Global Factories Increase Production, but Overseas Demand Remains Soft

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade and suggested a long and precarious road ahead for the global economy.

Covid Supercharges Federal Reserve as Backup Lender to the World

When the coronavirus halted the global economy in March, the U.S. central bank lent massively to counterparts abroad. The action-among its most significant expansions of power yet-cemented the dollar's dominance.

U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 47,000 new coronavirus cases, the smallest daily increase in almost four weeks, despite signs of an uptick in new infections in some Northeast and Midwest states.

Hedge-Fund Launches Pick Up Despite Pandemic

Hedge-fund manager Gaurav Kapadia has raised more than $1 billion in committed capital for his new firm, XN, according to people familiar with the fund, and is up 7.4% after fees in its public investments since its July 1 start.

Coffee Drinkers Stay Home, Hitting Some Beans Harder Than Others

The coffee bean market has bifurcated since lockdowns forced a shift in consumer behavior. Futures linked to arabica beans, which are popular in cafes and restaurants, have fallen much more than those tied to robusta beans, which are consumed largely at home.

Democratic, Administration Negotiators at Loggerheads Over $600 Jobless Benefit

Democrats and Republicans remained at odds in weekend negotiations on a new coronavirus economic relief package, including aid to replace the federal $600-a-week boost to unemployment benefits that expired Friday.