S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
News 
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/03/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Democrats, White House Upbeat After  New Talks on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Democratic leaders and White House officials sounded cautiously upbeat notes after another round of talks Monday on a new coronavirus aid package, while President Trump floated potential executive actions. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as big technology companies surged and the U.S. registered its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in weeks. 

 
U.S. Will Borrow Estimated $2 Trillion in Second Half of 2020, Treasury Says

The U.S. expects to borrow an additional $2 trillion in the second half of the year as federal spending ramps up to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Argentina Near $65 Billion Restructuring Deal With Bondholders

The government is finalizing an agreement with its biggest private creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt and resolve the country's third sovereign default this century, according to people involved in the talks. 

 
Hedge-Fund Launches Pick Up Despite Pandemic

Hedge-fund manager Gaurav Kapadia has raised more than $1 billion in committed capital for his new firm, XN, according to people familiar with the fund, and is up 7.4% after fees in its public investments since its July 1 start. 

 
Covid Supercharges Federal Reserve as Backup Lender to the World

When the coronavirus halted the global economy in March, the U.S. central bank lent massively to counterparts abroad. The action-among its most significant expansions of power yet-cemented the dollar's dominance. 

 
Global Factories Increase Production, but Overseas Demand Remains Soft

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade and suggested a long and precarious road ahead for the global economy. 

 
U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 47,000 new coronavirus cases, the smallest daily increase in almost four weeks, despite signs of an uptick in new infections in some Northeast and Midwest states. 

 
Coffee Drinkers Stay Home, Hitting Some Beans Harder Than Others

The coffee bean market has bifurcated since lockdowns forced a shift in consumer behavior. Futures linked to arabica beans, which are popular in cafes and restaurants, have fallen much more than those tied to robusta beans, which are consumed largely at home. 

 
7-Eleven's $21 Billion Deal Could Be a Marathon

The massive deal makes strategic sense but still looks pricey, particularly given the struggling state of the U.S. petroleum industry.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 26664.4 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.56% 85.2729 Delayed Quote.26.89%
NASDAQ 100 1.37% 11055.076191 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.47% 10902.797333 Delayed Quote.19.76%
S&P 500 0.72% 3294.61 Delayed Quote.1.98%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.48% 72.45 Delayed Quote.20.80%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 174.17 Delayed Quote.22.04%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 159.9 Delayed Quote.6.49%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.04 Delayed Quote.6.26%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 90.5 Delayed Quote.6.03%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 33.96 Delayed Quote.5.76%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 10.31 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
CBRE GROUP, INC. 41.35 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 13.07 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.01 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.67 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
Heatmap :
Categories
