Democrats, White House Upbeat After New Talks on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Democratic leaders and White House officials sounded cautiously upbeat notes after another round of talks Monday on a new coronavirus aid package, while President Trump floated potential executive actions.

U.S. Will Borrow Estimated $2 Trillion in Second Half of 2020, Treasury Says

The U.S. expects to borrow an additional $2 trillion in the second half of the year as federal spending ramps up to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose as big technology companies surged and the U.S. registered its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in weeks.

RBA Keeps Policy Unchanged, Signals More Bond Buys

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its official cash rate at a record-low 0.25%, as it weighs the economic impact of tougher lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus in the southeastern state of Victoria.

Argentina Near $65 Billion Restructuring Deal With Bondholders

The government is finalizing an agreement with its biggest private creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt and resolve the country's third sovereign default this century, according to people involved in the talks.

Covid Supercharges Federal Reserve as Backup Lender to the World

When the coronavirus halted the global economy in March, the U.S. central bank lent massively to counterparts abroad. The action-among its most significant expansions of power yet-cemented the dollar's dominance.

Hedge-Fund Launches Pick Up Despite Pandemic

Hedge-fund manager Gaurav Kapadia has raised more than $1 billion in committed capital for his new firm, XN, according to people familiar with the fund, and is up 7.4% after fees in its public investments since its July 1 start.

Global Factories Increase Production, but Overseas Demand Remains Soft

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade and suggested a long and precarious road ahead for the global economy.

U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 47,000 new coronavirus cases, the smallest daily increase in almost four weeks, despite signs of an uptick in new infections in some Northeast and Midwest states.

Nasdaq Indexes Lead Way on Both Sides of Atlantic

In the U.S., the stock-exchange operator's indexes are the country's best-performing major stock benchmarks this year. In Europe, the Nasdaq-owned Copenhagen exchange's index is leading the charge.